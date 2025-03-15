"Coalition of the willing" is moving into the operational phase, meeting planned for Thursday - Starmer

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

"Coalition of the willing" is moving into the operational phase, meeting planned for Thursday - Starmer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 177162 views

Keir Starmer has announced the transition of the "coalition of the willing" to the operational phase. A meeting of military personnel will take place on Thursday to support a possible ceasefire and the search for a just peace.

"Coalition of the willing" is moving into the operational phase, meeting planned for Thursday - Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the "coalition of the willing" is moving to the operational phase, a meeting is scheduled for Thursday at the level of European military personnel, and there are "new commitments on the table" from world leaders, UNN writes with reference to BBC, The Guardian, and Sky News.

Details

According to him, the "coalition of the willing" unites partners from all over the EU, as well as Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and supports others, including Japan.

He added that the efforts of those who support Ukraine must continue, including ensuring "the flow of military aid" and continuing sanctions to "weaken Putin's war machine and force him to the table".

At a press conference, he said that the moment has come to "accelerate the practical work" needed to move towards a peace agreement.

According to him, there was an "agreement that we are moving to the operational phase" of military planning, which will take place on Thursday.

Moving to the "operational phase", representatives of the military forces will meet on Thursday to support a possible ceasefire.

In a past statement, the British Prime Minister called on allies to make "specific commitments" and gave an example of such commitments. He pointed out that a "larger group" gathered today than came to Great Britain two weeks ago for the summit at Lancaster House.

The group that met this morning is a bigger group than we had two weeks ago, there is a stronger collective resolve and new commitments were put on the table this morning, both in relation to the coalition of the willing in terms of defending the deal, also in relation to the wider point, which is the collective defence and security of Europe. So, more commitments on the table this morning and an agreement that we now move to the operational phase, which is why the talks on Thursday, the military talks, will become the next focal point

- Starmer said.

These commitments concern both the "coalition of the willing" of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine and the "broader point of view, which is the collective defense and security of Europe", Starmer said. The broader aspect, Starmer continued, is that "Europe must step up its own defense and security".

"This is the moment to continue moving towards the result we want to see: an end to the killings, a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and strong security for all of us," he said.

Asked about the rules of engagement that would apply if British and European troops were deployed to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force, and how effective they would be if those forces could not return fire if necessary, Starmer replied: "The operational meeting [on Thursday] is where discussions take place on what the capabilities will be".

He noted that he wants Great Britain to "play a leading role" by providing troops and aviation, while other countries will provide other capabilities.

But first, a peace agreement must be reached, which requires pressure on Russia.

"If there is to be a lasting peace, there must be security arrangements," the British Prime Minister added, noting that Putin has previously violated peace agreements.

Amid Starmer's work on peacekeeping forces, he was asked what would happen if Putin refused to accept it. He replied that the main thing is to "put maximum pressure on Russia".

There was a wider agreement this morning, which was that the ‘yes, but’ from Russia is not good enough, and we agreed our collective pressure will be put on Russia from all of us who are in the meeting this morning

- Starmer noted.

Reminder

Ukraine and the United States held talks in Jeddah on March 11, following which they issued a joint statement, in which "Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal for the immediate introduction of a temporary, 30-day ceasefire regime, which may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, provided that it is accepted and simultaneously implemented by the Russian Federation".

According to the statement, the United States was to inform the Russian Federation that reciprocity on the part of Russia is key to achieving peace.

US President Donald Trump stated about productive talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 13.

On that day, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated about his readiness for a truce with Ukraine for 30 days. But, according to him, "there are nuances" regarding this.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding a truce with Ukraine for 30 days were predictable, and he is preparing a refusal of this proposal, but he is afraid to tell US President Donald Trump about it.

Later in Russia, it was stated that dictator Vladimir Putin had conveyed "additional" signals to US President Donald Trump regarding the US-proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

