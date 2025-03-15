"Coalition of the Willing": Zelenskyy called on partners for a clear position on security guarantees for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of defining a clear position on security guarantees to achieve lasting peace. He also emphasized the need to increase arms production in Europe.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a meeting with Ukraine's partners, stated the need to define a clear position on security guarantees, which will be the key to a reliable and lasting peace. Zelenskyy stated this following a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," reports UNN.
Details
"We must define a clear position on security guarantees. Security is the key to a reliable and lasting peace. We need to continue working on contingents that will form the basis of the future Armed Forces of Europe. Peace will be more reliable if European contingents are in place, and the American side will be the support. There must be clear obligations on how this will function," Zelenskyy stated in X.
He emphasized that Europe needs its own arsenals and the ability to produce the most modern weapons.
"The production of ammunition should not take 3 to 5 years if it concerns your defense and security. Please do it as quickly as possible," Zelenskyy added.
Recall
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on world leaders to continue pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for an unconditional ceasefire.