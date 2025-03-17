Trump named the day of negotiations with Putin regarding the end of the war in Ukraine and revealed the main topics
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump announced a conversation with Vladimir Putin on March 18 to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. The negotiations will concern the issue of territory and power plants.
US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, March 18. The conversation will take place as part of the American leader's insistence on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. This is reported by Associated Press, reports UNN.
It is noted that the corresponding announcement by the Head of the White House took place during a conversation with journalists on board Air Force One, which was flying from Florida to Washington.
We'll see if we have anything to announce, maybe by Tuesday. I will be speaking with President Putin on Tuesday
According to him, "a lot of work" has been done over the weekend, and now the American side wants to "see if we can end this war".
In addition, the US President announced the main topics of his future dialogue with Putin. He said that the issues of territory and power plants will be part of the conversation about ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.
We will talk about land. We will talk about power plants
At the same time, he did not specify which territories would be discussed.
Trump described it as "dividing up certain assets".
Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that the negotiations on Ukraine are discussing the issues of Kursk region, Zaporizhzhia NPP and occupied territories. Ceasefire is a complex process.
