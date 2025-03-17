The US has a plan "A" and "B" to end the war in Ukraine - Rubio
US Secretary of State Rubio has announced US plans to end the war in Ukraine. Plan A is a ceasefire, Plan B is negotiations at the table to finally end the war.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced Plan A and Plan B of the United States of America regarding the end of the war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to an interview with the politician CBS News.
This is a complex, three-year war... I want everyone to understand that this is the plan. Plan A is to stop the shooting so that we can move on to Plan B, the second stage, which is to get everyone to the negotiating table, perhaps through shuttle diplomacy, and find a way to end this war forever.
According to him, no one says that this "second part will be easy".
But we won't be able to get to it until we pass the first part.
Rubio noted that it is difficult to agree on a final end to the war while "they are shooting at each other".
Therefore, the President (Trump - ed.) wants a ceasefire. This is what we are working on, assuming we can do it. This in itself will not be easy. We are moving to the second phase, which is to discuss something more lasting and permanent. It will be difficult. It will require a lot of hard work, concessions on both sides, but it has to happen.
At the same time, he called the meeting between US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin on March 13 "promising".
