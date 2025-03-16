Trump and Putin will talk next week, Vitkoff said
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation next week. US President's Special Envoy Steve Vitkoff called his meeting with Putin positive.
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation next week.
This was announced by US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff live on CNN, reports UNN.
Details
I expect that this week, which is starting, there will be a conversation between the two presidents (of Russia and the US - ed.). We also continue to interact and talk to Ukrainians
Witkoff also noted that his meeting with Putin in Moscow lasted about 3-4 hours. In particular, the US President's Special Envoy called the conversation positive.
Let us recall
On March 13, Stephen Witkoff visited Moscow. In particular, he was expected to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine with the Russian leadership after talks between Ukraine and the US in Jeddah.
It was later reported that dictator Vladimir Putin had sent "additional" signals to US President Donald Trump regarding the US-proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.