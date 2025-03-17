Mobilization Worker's Day, Saint Patrick's Day: what else is celebrated on March 17
UNN
On March 17, Ukraine celebrates Mobilization Worker's Day, and Ireland celebrates Saint Patrick's Day. Also on this day, the memory of St. Alexis, the Man of God, is honored.
Today, March 17, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Mobilization Officer. This is a professional holiday for employees who are responsible for mobilization training, staffing of troops with personnel, and logistical support for mobilization measures.
Day of Mobilization Officer
The holiday was established by order of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine back in 2000, when its date was set on September 14. However, in 2017, it was changed to March 17 in accordance with the order of the Minister of Defense No. 497.
Mobilization bodies play a key role in maintaining the country's defense capability, carrying out registration of those liable for military service, organizing conscription and mobilization. On this day, the leadership of the state and the Armed Forces of Ukraine traditionally congratulates mobilization workers, and the most distinguished are awarded with diplomas, letters of gratitude, commemorative awards and cash prizes.
St. Patrick's Day
This is a national holiday of Ireland, dedicated to its patron saint - St. Patrick, who, according to legend, brought Christianity to the island. St. Patrick lived in the IV-V century and was a missionary who preached among the Irish.
It is believed that he used the shamrock as a symbol of the Holy Trinity, so it became one of the main symbols of the holiday. On this day, parades, festivals and folk festivals are held in Ireland and many countries around the world.
People dress in green clothes - a color associated with Ireland and St. Patrick. In some cities, rivers and fountains are painted green, and Irish dishes and drinks are traditionally consumed in pubs and homes. The traditional dish on this day is cabbage with bacon or corned beef.
The Ukrainian Central Rada was created, 1917
On March 17, 1917, the Ukrainian Central Rada was created in Kyiv - a representative body of the Ukrainian national movement, which later became the leading center of the struggle for autonomy and independence of Ukraine.
The Central Rada was headed by historian and public figure Mykhailo Hrushevsky. It included representatives of Ukrainian political parties, public organizations, the cooperative movement, scientific and cultural societies.
Initially, the Rada advocated for the autonomy of Ukraine as part of the Russian Republic, but after the aggravation of the political situation and the Bolshevik coup, it took a course towards full independence.
During 1917–1918, the Central Rada adopted four Universals that defined the political status of Ukraine. On January 22, 1918, the Third Universal proclaimed the Ukrainian People's Republic, and the Fourth - the full independence of the UPR.
However, due to the military pressure of the Bolsheviks and internal difficulties, the Central Rada lost its influence and was dissolved in April 1918 after the coming to power of Hetman Pavlo Skoropadsky.
The celebration of this date reminds of the importance of national self-determination, the struggle for sovereignty and the need to preserve democratic principles in state-building processes. It is also an opportunity to honor the figures who stood for an independent Ukraine, and to remind society of historical lessons that are relevant today.
Honoring the memory of St. Alexius, the man of God, and the Martyr Marin
Saint Alexius, the man of God, is one of the most revered ascetics of Christianity. His life path is an example of self-denial, humility and devotion to God. Born into a noble Roman family, from his youth he aspired to spiritual life, but at the request of his parents he married.
On his wedding day, he secretly left home and went on a journey, renouncing wealth and worldly pleasures. For many years, Alexius lived at a church in Edessa, where his prayers were heard by God.
When he began to be revered as a righteous man, he returned to Rome and settled in his father's house, remaining unrecognized and enduring humiliation.
Before his death, the saint left a written testimony of his life, which revealed his true identity. His body was buried with honors in the temple of St. Boniface. St. Alexius is revered as the patron saint of modesty, spiritual achievement and prayer. His example inspires humility, patience and faithfulness to God.
The Martyr Marin was an early Christian warrior who suffered for his faith in Christ during the persecution of Christians. He refused to sacrifice to pagan gods, for which he was tortured and suffered a martyr's death.
On this day, believers pray to St. Alexius for humility and spiritual purification, and to the Martyr Marin for strengthening in faith and overcoming difficulties. According to the new church calendar, Oleksiy, Pavlo, Makar, Viktor, Oleksandr, Gavriil celebrate their name day on this day.