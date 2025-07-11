$41.820.05
Pipeline supplying Russian military-industrial complex exploded in Russia - source

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2122 views

An explosion occurred on a main gas pipeline in Langepas, Russia, serving military-industrial complex enterprises. The damage will result in losses of $1.3 million and a month of repair work.

Pipeline supplying Russian military-industrial complex exploded in Russia - source

On the evening of July 10, a powerful explosion followed by a large-scale fire occurred in the Russian city of Langepas, in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug of the Tyumen region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate, as a result of the special operation, a section of a large main gas pipeline was destroyed, which serves enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Chelyabinsk, Orenburg, and Sverdlovsk regions.

According to the source, the capacity of the damaged gas pipeline is 2.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year. And given the distance between gas compressor stations (about 20 kilometers), approximately 4,112,000 m3 of gas were in the two pipes damaged by explosions.

Since the price of 1,000 m3 of gas is currently about 350 US dollars, the amount of immediate damage alone is at least 1.3 million US dollars.

The interlocutor in the Main Intelligence Directorate explains that the work on restoring and testing the gas pipeline will take about one month, as the damaged pipes are located in a swampy area, which complicates the work of repair crews and will lead to a decrease in the volume of gas supply for the specified period to 25 million m3. This, in turn, will lead to indirect material damage of almost 76 million US dollars.

According to local media reports, as a result of "powerful bangs," the local population was "deeply concerned." Emergency services and repair crews immediately went to the scene.

Western Siberia, with its richest natural resources, which literally feeds Moscow and allows the Kremlin to live in luxury, should once again think about its separate future. There is a feeling that when locals begin to actively advocate for their own independence from the center, such "unexplained explosions" will stop, Siberians will no longer die for Putin's interests in the so-called "SVO," and the region will flourish thanks to its natural resources. Until then, obviously, "something will happen" here and there with a rumble, explosions, and insane losses

 - noted the interlocutor.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported a "rumble" in temporarily occupied Melitopol and the destruction of five invaders and an enemy command and control station.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Melitopol
Tesla
