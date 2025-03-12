Rada supported criminal liability for violations during mobilization for heads of TCR and MMC
Kyiv • UNN
The Rada adopted draft law No. 12442 on criminal liability for violations of mobilization and medical examination by the heads of TCR and MMC. It provides for punishment for violations of the procedure for medical examination and conscription.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading draft law No. 12442 on criminal liability for violations of the rules of mobilization and medical examination for heads of TCRs, heads and members of the MMC, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Wednesday, UNN writes.
Details
"The Rada supported in the first reading (draft law) No. 12442 - the introduction of criminal liability for violations of legislation on defense, mobilization training and mobilization committed by heads of TCRs and heads and members of the MMC. "For" as a basis - 273", - wrote Zheleznyak.
Details
According to the MP, it is proposed to establish criminal liability for:
- violation of the procedure for conducting a medical examination (military medical examination) to determine fitness for military service (new Article 337-1 of the Criminal Code);
- violation by a military official of the procedure for conscription (acceptance) of citizens for military service (new Article 426-2 of the Criminal Code);
- expand the circle of subjects of corruption criminal offense under Article 368-5 ("Illegal Enrichment") of the Criminal Code, by indicating in paragraph 1 of the note to this norm the heads, their deputies, members and secretaries of non-staff permanent military medical commissions or medical flight commissions.
Recall
Draft law No. 12442, which proposes to introduce liability for servicemen of TCR for the mobilization of those who are reserved and those who are not subject to conscription, and for the MMC - for intentional violation of the medical examination to determine the suitability of those liable for military service, was registered in the Verkhovna Rada by a group of people's deputies. Certain actions are punishable by up to 8 years of imprisonment.