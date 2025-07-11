MFA reacted to Budapest's statements regarding the alleged "death of a Hungarian after violent mobilization"

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 16004 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 28579 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 42697 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 37671 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 47298 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 53218 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 52167 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 46573 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 36980 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 27707 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
37%
748mm
Popular news
Trump revealed a scheme for supplying weapons to Ukraine through NATOJuly 11, 06:05 AM • 30406 views
Ex-minister Kubrakov's home searched - sourceJuly 11, 07:56 AM • 65661 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 62709 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 37570 views
In Kharkiv, a secret weapons cache, set up by Russian special services for saboteurs, was uncovered12:24 PM • 14669 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 16004 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 28579 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 108051 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 132575 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 168406 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal03:30 PM • 2452 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 37752 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 62880 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 52158 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 192873 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

MFA reacted to Budapest's statements regarding the alleged "death of a Hungarian after violent mobilization"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2340 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called Budapest's statements regarding the death of a conscript of Hungarian origin in Zakarpattia manipulative. The Ground Forces are ready for a transparent investigation of the circumstances of the case, emphasizing that mobilization is taking place due to Russia's aggression.

MFA reacted to Budapest's statements regarding the alleged "death of a Hungarian after violent mobilization"

The Ground Forces of Ukraine are ready for a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a conscript of Hungarian origin in Zakarpattia.

However, the Hungarian side's reaction to this situation is manipulative, as Budapest in its statements does not even mention that the mobilization is taking place due to Russia's aggression, said MFA spokesperson Oleh Tykhyi during a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

The Ground Forces expressed condolences to the relatives of the deceased serviceman, who served in one of the units. And an important quote from this statement: The Ground Forces are ready for a transparent examination of the circumstances of this case in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine and support the non-interference of Ukrainians in the internal affairs of other states. It seems to me that this is an exhaustive reaction to the statements made by the Hungarian side

- noted Tykhyi.

Tykhyi also emphasized that the statements of the Hungarian side are manipulative and play into the hands of Russian propaganda.

By linking this situation to mobilization in Ukraine, the Hungarian side manipulatively distorts and plays into Russian propaganda. Pay attention to Hungary's statements – Russia is not mentioned anywhere. As if mobilization in Ukraine is happening on its own, the government just decided to mobilize citizens

- reported the MFA spokesperson.

Heorhiy Tykhyi also emphasized that it is extremely important to state that mobilization in Ukraine is taking place due to Russian aggression.

We would like the Hungarian side to emphasize in its statements that mobilization is taking place as a result of Russian aggression against our state. Forgetting about this is illogical and absurd

- emphasized Tykhyi. 

Finally, Tykhyi emphasized that in the conditions of Russian aggression, all citizens of Ukraine, including those of Hungarian origin, must defend their state.

We would like to remind the Hungarian side that in the conditions of Russian aggression, every citizen of Ukraine, including Ukrainians of Hungarian origin, must defend their home, their loved ones, and their state

- summarized Tykhyi. 

Addition

Ukraine's Ambassador to Hungary, Fedir Shandor, was summoned to the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to the death of a Zakarpattia resident with Hungarian citizenship, who was allegedly beaten by TCC employees. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9