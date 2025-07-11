MFA reacted to Budapest's statements regarding the alleged "death of a Hungarian after violent mobilization"

The Ground Forces of Ukraine are ready for a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a conscript of Hungarian origin in Zakarpattia.

However, the Hungarian side's reaction to this situation is manipulative, as Budapest in its statements does not even mention that the mobilization is taking place due to Russia's aggression, said MFA spokesperson Oleh Tykhyi during a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

The Ground Forces expressed condolences to the relatives of the deceased serviceman, who served in one of the units. And an important quote from this statement: The Ground Forces are ready for a transparent examination of the circumstances of this case in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine and support the non-interference of Ukrainians in the internal affairs of other states. It seems to me that this is an exhaustive reaction to the statements made by the Hungarian side - noted Tykhyi.

Tykhyi also emphasized that the statements of the Hungarian side are manipulative and play into the hands of Russian propaganda.

By linking this situation to mobilization in Ukraine, the Hungarian side manipulatively distorts and plays into Russian propaganda. Pay attention to Hungary's statements – Russia is not mentioned anywhere. As if mobilization in Ukraine is happening on its own, the government just decided to mobilize citizens - reported the MFA spokesperson.

Heorhiy Tykhyi also emphasized that it is extremely important to state that mobilization in Ukraine is taking place due to Russian aggression.

We would like the Hungarian side to emphasize in its statements that mobilization is taking place as a result of Russian aggression against our state. Forgetting about this is illogical and absurd - emphasized Tykhyi.

Finally, Tykhyi emphasized that in the conditions of Russian aggression, all citizens of Ukraine, including those of Hungarian origin, must defend their state.

We would like to remind the Hungarian side that in the conditions of Russian aggression, every citizen of Ukraine, including Ukrainians of Hungarian origin, must defend their home, their loved ones, and their state - summarized Tykhyi.

Addition

Ukraine's Ambassador to Hungary, Fedir Shandor, was summoned to the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to the death of a Zakarpattia resident with Hungarian citizenship, who was allegedly beaten by TCC employees.