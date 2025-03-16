In the Mykolaiv region, a burial site from the 6th-5th centuries BC was discovered during the construction of fortifications
Soldiers of the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade in the Mykolaiv region discovered an archaic burial ground from the 6th-5th centuries BC during the construction of fortifications. An Ionian amphora, a Corinthian oinochoe, and bone remains were found.
In Mykolaiv region, during the construction of fortifications in southern Ukraine, soldiers of the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade came across a sensational archaeological find. This is reported by the 123rd Brigade of the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces, writes UNN.
According to the information, the excavator driver Mykola discovered a small amphora, after which he turned to his brother Yevhen, who is fond of history. Together they decided to hand over the find to the Museum "Staroflotski Barracks" in Mykolaiv.
Experts of the museum, after analyzing the find, established that it is an Ionian amphora, which was used for ritual purposes and placed in tombs. The place where the soldiers were carrying out fortification works turned out to be an archaic burial ground dating back to the 6th-5th centuries BC
In addition to the amphora, another significant find was discovered – a Corinthian oinochoe vessel, a Greek jug that was used to pour wine during symposia – ritualized feasts in ancient Greece, which were accompanied by riotous fun — an important component of male leisure.
These are ritual objects created specifically for burials, brought from Greece. It is important that the vessels are intact, without damage, which indicates the high social status of the buried
Also, along with the artifacts, the remains of the bones of the buried people were handed over. These finds are of great importance for studying the history of the southern region of Ukraine and help to better understand the life and customs of ancient civilizations.
