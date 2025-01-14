A unique golden fibula from the Roman Empire was tried to be sold at auction

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 122431 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113130 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121147 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122715 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152195 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107334 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150347 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104096 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113698 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106159 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134532 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104004 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110957 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108665 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 122440 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152202 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150350 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179866 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169349 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108665 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110957 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134533 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128759 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146439 views
A unique golden fibula from the Roman Empire was tried to be sold at auction

A unique golden fibula from the Roman Empire was tried to be sold at auction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33550 views

Odesa prevented the illegal sale of a rare artifact of the I-II centuries - a golden fibula of Germanic cultures. Law enforcers seized the find worth UAH 170 thousand for transfer to the National Museum.

A resident of Odesa tried to sell a rare artifact of exceptional historical and cultural value through an online auction. The attempted illegal sale was reported by a specialist of the National Museum of History of Ukraine, and law enforcement officers took operational measures.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Law enforcement officers prevented the sale of a rare artifact of the I-II century. It is a unique fibula of the I-II centuries, characteristic of Germanic cultures of Central Europe and associated with the Marcomanian Wars of the Roman Empire. A representative of the National Museum of History of Ukraine found out that a resident of Odesa tried to sell the artifact at an online auction. He informed the prosecutor's office:

According to him, an online auction offered a lot titled “Merovingian golden fibula barbarians 18.6 grams two-plate” with a starting price of UAH 170 thousand.

During the operation, law enforcement officers identified the seller and seized the fibula.

Image

According to the prosecutor's office, an art historical examination has been ordered to confirm the authenticity and value of the fibula.

Upon completion of the examination, the valuable artifact will be transferred to the funds of the National Museum of History of Ukraine for further storage and study.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing within the framework of criminal proceedings over the fact of misappropriation of found or other property that a person accidentally came into possession of (Part 1 of Article 193 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).  

Recall

At the Krakivets checkpoint, border guards found four old books of the XIX-XX centuries in a Mitsubishi car. The 30-year-old Lviv resident tried to illegally export the old books from Ukraine.

Valuable archaeological artifacts illegally exported from Ukraine dating back to Roman times and the Middle Ages were transferred by the Netherlands to the National Museum of History of Ukraine for temporary storage.

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureCrimes and emergencies
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

