A unique golden fibula from the Roman Empire was tried to be sold at auction

A resident of Odesa tried to sell a rare artifact of exceptional historical and cultural value through an online auction. The attempted illegal sale was reported by a specialist of the National Museum of History of Ukraine, and law enforcement officers took operational measures.

Law enforcement officers prevented the sale of a rare artifact of the I-II century. It is a unique fibula of the I-II centuries, characteristic of Germanic cultures of Central Europe and associated with the Marcomanian Wars of the Roman Empire. A representative of the National Museum of History of Ukraine found out that a resident of Odesa tried to sell the artifact at an online auction. He informed the prosecutor's office:

According to him, an online auction offered a lot titled “Merovingian golden fibula barbarians 18.6 grams two-plate” with a starting price of UAH 170 thousand.

During the operation, law enforcement officers identified the seller and seized the fibula.

According to the prosecutor's office, an art historical examination has been ordered to confirm the authenticity and value of the fibula.

Upon completion of the examination, the valuable artifact will be transferred to the funds of the National Museum of History of Ukraine for further storage and study.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing within the framework of criminal proceedings over the fact of misappropriation of found or other property that a person accidentally came into possession of (Part 1 of Article 193 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

