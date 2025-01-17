ukenru
A rat at Old Trafford: an unexpected guest interrupted the match between MU and Southampton

A rat at Old Trafford: an unexpected guest interrupted the match between MU and Southampton

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 130703 views

During the Manchester United vs. Southampton match, a rat was spotted on the pitch. The incident occurred when Amad Diallo scored a hat-trick in 12 minutes, and MU won 3-1.

On Thursday, January 16, a rat was spotted running around the pitch during Manchester United's match against Southampton at Old Trafford.

Transmits UNN with reference to Independent.

Details

The day before in Manchester, during the match between local team Manchester United and Southampton, the participants of the match and the videographers filming the match found a rat running around on the Old Trafford lawn.

The appearance of an intruder on the famous stadium's turf during a Premier League match came as Amad Diallo scored a hat-trick in 12 minutes in a dramatic end to the match. “Manchester United, led by Ruben Amorim, took the lead and won 3-1.

Image

The footage of the animal on the field was posted on Instagram by Ella Glaesener. The presence of the rat prompted Glaesener to joke that the rodent was “United's twelfth man today.

Image

Recall

At an intersection in Los Angeles, a collision occurred between a Waymo taxi robot and a Serve Robotics delivery robot. [Both robots were not damaged and were able to continue driving after a short stop.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

