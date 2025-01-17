Is there a plan to increase the electricity tariff - the Ministry of Energy answered

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 126982 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115768 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123805 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125120 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156083 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108011 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153135 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104145 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113739 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106447 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US
February 28, 11:38 AM

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 32575 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114679 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112592 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 31315 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 126937 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156047 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153103 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182189 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171638 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112597 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114685 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137731 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129840 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:17 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147457 views
Is there a plan to increase the electricity tariff - the Ministry of Energy answered

Is there a plan to increase the electricity tariff - the Ministry of Energy answered

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108807 views

The Minister of Energy announced that there are no plans to raise electricity tariffs for households in the current heating season. The Cabinet of Ministers has set the tariff at UAH 4.32/kWh until May 2025.

Ukraine has no plans to raise electricity tariffs for households. This was announced by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, a UNN correspondent reports.

Today, we do not plan to increase the tariff (for electricity - ed.) set for this heating season, if we are talking about the tariff for households

- Galushchenko said.

He noted that the established tariff allows for financial balance and makes it possible not to accumulate debts in this particular segment.

Addendum

In May 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a decision to increase electricity tariffs for individual and collective household consumers at the level of 4.32 UAH/kWh. The electricity tariff will be in effect for about a year - until May 2025.  

The chairman of the subcommittee on energy saving and energy efficiency of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services, MP Serhiy Nagornyak , statedthat in 2025 there is no need to raise the electricity tariff, for example, to UAH 6 or UAH 6.30, and that UAH 4.32/kWh is enough. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
ukraineUkraine

