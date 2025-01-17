Is there a plan to increase the electricity tariff - the Ministry of Energy answered

Ukraine has no plans to raise electricity tariffs for households. This was announced by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, a UNN correspondent reports.

Today, we do not plan to increase the tariff (for electricity - ed.) set for this heating season, if we are talking about the tariff for households - Galushchenko said.

He noted that the established tariff allows for financial balance and makes it possible not to accumulate debts in this particular segment.

Addendum

In May 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a decision to increase electricity tariffs for individual and collective household consumers at the level of 4.32 UAH/kWh. The electricity tariff will be in effect for about a year - until May 2025.

The chairman of the subcommittee on energy saving and energy efficiency of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services, MP Serhiy Nagornyak , statedthat in 2025 there is no need to raise the electricity tariff, for example, to UAH 6 or UAH 6.30, and that UAH 4.32/kWh is enough.