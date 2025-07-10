Night explosions in Kyiv: the enemy hit a residential building

In Kyiv, on the night of Thursday, July 10, several explosions occurred. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Around 1:00 AM, an air raid alert was declared in the capital. Prior to this, the Air Force reported several groups of UAVs in the north and east of Kyiv region heading towards the capital. After that, loud explosions and enemy drones were heard in Kyiv.

Later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported the first consequences of the attack in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.

Preliminary hit on a non-residential building and debris falling on an open area - wrote Tkachenko.

Soon he reported a hit on a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Recall

On the night of July 9, air defense forces opened fire on enemy drones flying towards Kyiv from the eastern direction.

Russian attack on Kyiv on July 4 claimed three lives