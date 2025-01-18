Trump's Inauguration: How It Will Unfold and Who From the World of Politics and Business Will Participate

The inauguration of the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, will be a key event in January 2025. The diversity of events, the involvement of famous personalities, as well as the socio-political polarization, guarantee that this inauguration will have the status of one of the most discussed in US history. UNN has collected all the details around Trump's inauguration.

For four days, Washington will become the epicenter of celebrations, which will be accompanied by protests and enhanced security measures.

The inaugural events will start on Saturday, January 18, with a Presidential Reception at the private Trump Sterling golf club near Washington. This event will be marked by a solemn atmosphere, a festive program, and a fireworks display.

On Sunday, January 19, Donald Trump and his team will honor the memory of fallen US heroes at Arlington National Cemetery, where a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. After that, a victory rally is planned in the center of the capital under the slogan "Make America Great Again". The rally will be a demonstration of support for the new course of the Trump administration. The day will end with a formal dinner, during which the president will deliver a speech dedicated to his plans for the future.

Monday, January 20, will be the main day of the events. The morning will begin with the traditional service at St. John's Church, after which Trump, along with Vice President JD Vance, will visit the White House, where the previous President Joe Biden will officially transfer his powers.

At 12:00 local time, near the Capitol building, Donald Trump will take the oath of office, officially assuming the position of President of the United States. The ceremony will continue with a formal luncheon in Congress and a review of military units.

Next - a grand presidential parade on Pennsylvania Avenue, which symbolizes the unity of the American nation. In the evening, Trump will attend three official balls, including the Commander-in-Chief's Ball, where he will deliver a speech to his supporters.

On Tuesday, January 21, the inaugural cycle of events will conclude with a national prayer service, which will take place in the main cathedral of Washington. This prayer service will symbolize the unification of the country before the new presidential term.

Washington is preparing for the event

Trump's inauguration will bring about 250,000 guests who have purchased tickets for the ceremony to the US capital. Although this figure is lower than Trump's first inauguration in 2017 (when there were over a million visitors), the event is still on a large scale.

The city authorities and federal services will ensure the highest level of security. According to Special Agent William McCullough, 25,000 law enforcement officers and military personnel will be deployed in the District of Columbia on the day of the ceremony. The enhanced security measures are related to recent acts of violence in the country, including the New Year's attack in New Orleans.

Protests and civic activism

Despite the festive atmosphere, protests are also expected in Washington. On Saturday, a large-scale demonstration called the "People's March" will be held, organized by civic activists who advocate for the protection of human rights, racial equality, and reproductive health.

On Monday, activists from the Answer Coalition's National Day of Action will hold a protest march. The District of Columbia police emphasized that they are ready to ensure the citizens' right to peaceful demonstrations, but warned of tough actions in case of violations of the law.

Participation of celebrities and international leaders

Trump's inauguration has attracted the attention of both American and international figures. The following have been invited to the celebrations:

• country star Carrie Underwood;

• the Village People band, known for Trump's song "YMCA";

• rappers Waka Flocka Flame and Fivio Foreign;

• singer Kid Rock and actor Sylvester Stallone.

Among the international guests, the following have been invited:

• President of Argentina Javier Milei;

• Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni;

• President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele.

This year, Trump has broken established traditions, including inviting Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the inauguration, but he declined. A similar position was taken by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also does not plan to participate in the ceremony.

As for Ukraine, no official invitation has been received for President Zelenskyy. This is not surprising, as the participation of foreign leaders in the inaugurations of US presidents is not a tradition. Usually, states are represented by their ambassadors. For example, during Joe Biden's inauguration, Ukraine was represented by then-Ambassador Volodymyr Yelchenko.

The current Ukrainian Ambassador to the US is Oksana Markarova, but nothing is known about Markarova's participation in the inauguration events.

Among the guests of the inauguration, the US political elite will gather: Bill Clinton, George Bush, Barack Obama, and the current President Joe Biden. The event will also be attended by the wives of former leaders, including Hillary Clinton and Jill Biden. However, Michelle Obama ignored the invitation, leaving the reason for her absence unknown.

The ceremony will also be attended by representatives of the global business community who generously supported Donald Trump's election campaign. Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, donated over a quarter of a billion dollars. Alongside him are Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta (Facebook), Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, and Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple. Each of them donated one million dollars.

In the evening, Zuckerberg will host a lavish "black tie" reception, to which he has invited Trump's closest allies, promising an atmosphere of elegance and new political agreements.

Records of donations for the inauguration

Trump's Inaugural Committee raised a record $170 million, more than twice the amount collected by Joe Biden in 2021. Among the largest sponsors are Boeing, Google, Meta, Amazon, Uber, and Chevron, as noted by UNN, each of the companies donated $1 million.

These funds are aimed at organizing the ceremony, security measures, formal receptions, and charitable programs. For example, Google will provide live streaming of the inauguration through YouTube, and Meta will support the infrastructure of the events.

TikTok will spend $50,000 on a party to celebrate the inauguration in honor of influencers who helped Donald Trump spread his campaign message, according to the party organizer, and it is planned for Sunday, the last deadline for the company to separate from its Chinese owner, or it will be banned in the US.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will also attend Trump's inauguration, demonstrating the company's close ties with the new administration. At the same time, TikTok is challenging the forced sale law in the Supreme Court, and Trump promises to "save" the platform.

Where and when to watch the inauguration?

Trump's inauguration will take place on January 20, and the event will be broadcast by leading American television channels and official platforms.

The ceremony will begin at 12:00 Eastern Time (7:00 PM in Kyiv). You can watch it:

• On the CNBC Television YouTube channel via this link.

• In Ukrainian, the broadcast will be available on the Voice of America YouTube channel from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM Kyiv time.

On the official White House website.