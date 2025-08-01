The odious 60-year-old actor was found dead in his apartment, a week after his disappearance. He probably died alone.

In the capital of Russia, on August 1, 60-year-old actor Maxim Glotov was found dead. A few days prior, he had stopped communicating with people who knew him. There were no signs of violent death, but the final cause will be determined by forensic examination.

A native of Odesa, he became popular thanks to his roles in the TV series "Ranevska" and "Sklifosovsky". The actor was added to the "Myrotvorets" database due to tours in occupied Crimea; a native of Odesa became popular thanks to his roles in the TV series "Ranevska", "Utrimanki" and "Sklifosovsky". He actively supported the actions of the Russian authorities and was added to the "Myrotvorets" database. In recent years, Glotov was not successful as a sought-after actor, although in previous years he achieved demand, getting over 100 roles in various films and TV series. He also played in theaters in Odesa, Kazan, Saratov, and Moscow.



The actor was allegedly in occupied Crimea in June 2025. After returning to Moscow, he disappeared. The actor's body was found only today.

