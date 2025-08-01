$41.710.05
47.750.40
ukenru
05:22 PM • 1012 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 24230 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 35297 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 26070 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 41709 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 97507 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 60525 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 149047 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 146106 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 124936 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.8m/s
56%
747mm
Popular news
BEB scandal: competition winner Tsyvinsky to undergo polygraphAugust 1, 10:54 AM • 47562 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market11:54 AM • 42934 views
Previously put forward demands to Ukraine remain unchanged - Putin11:58 AM • 14407 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film01:00 PM • 26242 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation02:05 PM • 22774 views
Publications
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 24249 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation02:05 PM • 23404 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 35311 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market11:54 AM • 43566 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 97514 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film01:00 PM • 26746 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 64230 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 141002 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 179258 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 236747 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Truth Social
An-178
Mi-24
Antonov An-225 Mriya

In Moscow, the body of actor Maxim Glotov, a native of Odesa who supported Russia's policy, was found

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

60-year-old actor Maxim Glotov, a native of Odesa, was found dead in his Moscow apartment on August 1. He had stopped responding to calls a few days prior.

In Moscow, the body of actor Maxim Glotov, a native of Odesa who supported Russia's policy, was found

The odious 60-year-old actor was found dead in his apartment, a week after his disappearance. He probably died alone.

Reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

In the capital of Russia, on August 1, 60-year-old actor Maxim Glotov was found dead. A few days prior, he had stopped communicating with people who knew him. There were no signs of violent death, but the final cause will be determined by forensic examination.

Reference

A native of Odesa, he became popular thanks to his roles in the TV series "Ranevska" and "Sklifosovsky". The actor was added to the "Myrotvorets" database due to tours in occupied Crimea; a native of Odesa became popular thanks to his roles in the TV series "Ranevska", "Utrimanki" and "Sklifosovsky". He actively supported the actions of the Russian authorities and was added to the "Myrotvorets" database. In recent years, Glotov was not successful as a sought-after actor, although in previous years he achieved demand, getting over 100 roles in various films and TV series. He also played in theaters in Odesa, Kazan, Saratov, and Moscow.

The actor was allegedly in occupied Crimea in June 2025. After returning to Moscow, he disappeared. The actor's body was found only today.

Recall

Yulia Lozanova, a collaborator who appeared on television in support of the Russian occupiers, was заочно sentenced in Ukraine to 11 years in prison for collaborationism and justifying Russian aggression.

Taisiya Povaliy to be tried in absentia for collaboration in Ukraine06.02.25, 17:27 • 30953 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Crimea
Ukraine
Odesa