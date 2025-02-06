Taisiya Povaliy to be tried in absentia for collaboration in Ukraine

Prosecutors of the Vinnytsia regional prosecutor's office have sent to court an indictment against former People's Artist of Ukraine and former member of the Verkhovna Rada from the banned Party of Regions, Taisiya Povaliy.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN.

Povaliy is accused of collaboration, public calls for an aggressive war, justifying and denying Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, and glorifying its participants.

According to the investigation, in 2014, the accused moved to Russia, where she continues her creative and entrepreneurial activities. In 2023, she received Russian citizenship.

The artist actively supports the President of the Russian Federation. In particular, she participates in various political actions - the statement said.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has already ruled to confiscate her property to the state. We are talking about:

7 land plots in Kyiv region (9.3 hectares);

a residential building (442 square meters);

household (101 sq. m.);

two cars;

four weapons;

property rights to nine musical compositions.

The investigation was conducted by the SBU Office in Vinnytsia region. The trial will be held in absentia, as the accused is in Russia.

Recall

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to impose sanctions on singer Taisiya Povaliy and seized the state's property, including a car and the rights to 9 of her songs.