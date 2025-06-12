$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
10:38 AM • 5162 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
10:04 AM • 16932 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
09:43 AM • 25657 views
Plane crash in India: MFA is checking whether there were Ukrainians on board
June 11, 04:32 PM • 58231 views
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 11, 01:57 PM • 132174 views
“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Exclusive
June 11, 12:47 PM • 125474 views
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Exclusive
June 11, 12:09 PM • 123132 views
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
Exclusive
June 11, 07:03 AM • 122358 views
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
June 11, 07:00 AM • 105846 views
Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security
Exclusive
June 11, 06:29 AM • 228522 views
Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
6.9m/s
56%
748mm
Popular news
Patrol police: Information about new fines for traffic violations from July 1 is fake June 12, 01:42 AM • 56456 views
Night strikes on Kharkiv: already 12 injured, including childrenJune 12, 02:02 AM • 61767 views
Zelensky: Ukrainians are not firewood thrown into the fireJune 12, 03:48 AM • 62147 views
"Peaceful" negotiations: the Kremlin is trying to prove the insignificance of Ukraine as a state - ISWJune 12, 04:46 AM • 59514 views
Rubio, on behalf of the American people, congratulated Russians on Russia Day06:15 AM • 72613 views
Publications
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules10:12 AM • 19055 views
Dreams Step MP Kuzminykh: how to build a business with the help of assistantsJune 11, 04:11 PM • 126212 views
Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturersJune 11, 11:05 AM • 193854 views
Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive
June 11, 06:29 AM • 228522 views
The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerousJune 10, 04:21 PM • 195190 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Joe Biden
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
London
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner Bros09:57 AM • 16472 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 70776 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 97886 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 103220 views
Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"June 10, 01:35 PM • 125966 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Financial Times
M1 Abrams

Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5196 views

Psychologist Olena Rakhalska emphasizes that alcohol slows down the driver's reaction. People's Deputy Kuzminykh was detained three times for driving without a license after being fined for drunk driving.

Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality

When getting behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol, a person must understand that their reaction, concentration and mental processes in general are slowed down. In addition, alcohol creates the illusion of complete control, although in reality this is not the case at all. Psychologist Olena Rakhalska explained in a commentary to UNN why "drunk" driving is not just a violation of the law, but also a sign of a serious threat to society.

There are people who believe that they are completely sober, even when they have already consumed alcohol. Alcohol gives the feeling that everything is subject to a person. But this is an illusion. Even if it seems to a person that he controls everything, alcohol inhibits mental processes. And in a critical moment - for example, when a child runs out on the road - such a person reacts too late. In general, any uncomfortable situation will be more difficult for a drunk than for a sober person. We cannot characterize such people (ed. who get behind the wheel drunk) positively, because, I repeat once again: psychology says that the mental properties and processes of a person who drinks alcohol are inhibited.

- explains Rakhalska.

It should be noted that alcohol affects both ordinary people and people's deputies in the same way. 

One of the people's deputies who was caught drunk driving is the scandalous Serhiy Kuzminykh. Then the court fined him 10,200 hryvnias and took away his license. However, the court's decision is obviously not authoritative for Kuzminykh, so he continued to drive without a license. For which he was detained by the police three times. 

Political elites of the new generation should be an example of law-abidingness. After all, responsibility begins with everyday actions. And if a person allows himself to get behind the wheel "under the influence", thus endangering other people - drivers and pedestrians, can he be called responsible? After all, where there is a drunk behind the wheel, there is often a drunk in power, and this is no longer a matter of ethics, but of national security.

Let us remind you

People's Deputy, Head of the Subcommittee on Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Activities of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health Serhiy Kuzminykh was caught red-handed while receiving a bribe of 558 thousand hryvnias. According to the investigation, he received the funds for facilitating the signing of contracts between private companies and one of the hospitals in the Zhytomyr region for the supply of medical equipment. 

Yes, at the end of January 2022, NABU recorded the transfer of money and published a video about it. In it, a person with a voice similar to Kuzminykh promises his assistance and adds that he can resolve issues with all medical institutions in the region. 

On January 1, 2022, the then Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova signed a suspicion notice for him. Serhiy Kuzminykh was not detained due to "deputy immunity", but he ignored interrogations, which is why he was put on the wanted list. After several days of "hiding", the people's deputy was still detained to choose a measure of restraint.

In May 2022, Kuzminykh was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of a bail of 49 thousand 600 hryvnias. Of course, a deposit was made for the people's choice.

In September 2022, the indictment in the case against Kuzminykh was sent to the High Anti-Corruption Court for consideration on the merits. Currently, the stage of evidence investigation is underway. However, the consideration of the case is delayed, in particular, due to Kuzminykh's frequent absence. According to the information provided by the High Anti-Corruption Court, the people's deputy missed 22 court sessions. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Zhytomyr Oblast
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9