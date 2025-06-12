Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality

When getting behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol, a person must understand that their reaction, concentration and mental processes in general are slowed down. In addition, alcohol creates the illusion of complete control, although in reality this is not the case at all. Psychologist Olena Rakhalska explained in a commentary to UNN why "drunk" driving is not just a violation of the law, but also a sign of a serious threat to society.

There are people who believe that they are completely sober, even when they have already consumed alcohol. Alcohol gives the feeling that everything is subject to a person. But this is an illusion. Even if it seems to a person that he controls everything, alcohol inhibits mental processes. And in a critical moment - for example, when a child runs out on the road - such a person reacts too late. In general, any uncomfortable situation will be more difficult for a drunk than for a sober person. We cannot characterize such people (ed. who get behind the wheel drunk) positively, because, I repeat once again: psychology says that the mental properties and processes of a person who drinks alcohol are inhibited. - explains Rakhalska.

It should be noted that alcohol affects both ordinary people and people's deputies in the same way.

One of the people's deputies who was caught drunk driving is the scandalous Serhiy Kuzminykh. Then the court fined him 10,200 hryvnias and took away his license. However, the court's decision is obviously not authoritative for Kuzminykh, so he continued to drive without a license. For which he was detained by the police three times.



Political elites of the new generation should be an example of law-abidingness. After all, responsibility begins with everyday actions. And if a person allows himself to get behind the wheel "under the influence", thus endangering other people - drivers and pedestrians, can he be called responsible? After all, where there is a drunk behind the wheel, there is often a drunk in power, and this is no longer a matter of ethics, but of national security.

Let us remind you

People's Deputy, Head of the Subcommittee on Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Activities of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health Serhiy Kuzminykh was caught red-handed while receiving a bribe of 558 thousand hryvnias. According to the investigation, he received the funds for facilitating the signing of contracts between private companies and one of the hospitals in the Zhytomyr region for the supply of medical equipment.

Yes, at the end of January 2022, NABU recorded the transfer of money and published a video about it. In it, a person with a voice similar to Kuzminykh promises his assistance and adds that he can resolve issues with all medical institutions in the region.

On January 1, 2022, the then Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova signed a suspicion notice for him. Serhiy Kuzminykh was not detained due to "deputy immunity", but he ignored interrogations, which is why he was put on the wanted list. After several days of "hiding", the people's deputy was still detained to choose a measure of restraint.

In May 2022, Kuzminykh was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of a bail of 49 thousand 600 hryvnias. Of course, a deposit was made for the people's choice.

In September 2022, the indictment in the case against Kuzminykh was sent to the High Anti-Corruption Court for consideration on the merits. Currently, the stage of evidence investigation is underway. However, the consideration of the case is delayed, in particular, due to Kuzminykh's frequent absence. According to the information provided by the High Anti-Corruption Court, the people's deputy missed 22 court sessions.