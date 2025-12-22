Forgeries worth UAH 14 million: law enforcement exposed illegal production of premium clothing in Lviv region

Law enforcement officers in Lviv region uncovered an underground workshop for the production and sale of counterfeit clothing disguised as products of famous Italian premium brands. The estimated value of the seized property is almost UAH 14 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, in the city of Busk, a group of individuals organized the illegal production of tracksuits, down jackets, vests, hoodies, and hats, stylized as goods from well-known brands. The finished products were stored in a warehouse and sold through retail outlets in Busk and Lviv, as well as through popular online platforms – fakes were distributed throughout Ukraine. - the message says.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized over 2,000 units of clothing, almost 26,000 branded tags, equipment and machinery, documents, draft records, and over UAH 1 million in cash.

Under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, detectives of the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security in Lviv Region are conducting a pre-trial investigation under Part 3 of Article 229 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal use of a trademark and trade name. Other investigative actions are ongoing.

