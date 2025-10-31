Produced fake "Mivina", "Jacobs" and "Nescafe": five organizers of the scheme were notified of suspicion

Law enforcement officers have shut down a network that produced and sold counterfeit products under well-known brands, including "Mivina", "Jacobs" and "Nescafe". Five of its organizers have been charged with fraud and illegal use of trademarks (Part 4 of Article 190, Part 3 of Article 229, Part 3 of Article 176 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to UNN, the perpetrators used packaging of well-known brands such as "Mivina", "Nestle", "Nescafe", "Mriya", "Jacobs" and "Chorna Karta". More than 10,000 packages of "Mivina" seasoning, as well as "Torchyn" brand seasoning, were found in their warehouse. The perpetrators even falsified ground black pepper.

According to the investigation, products made from low-quality raw materials were manufactured in Kyiv, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions. They were packaged in packaging visually identical to the original brands.

During the searches, counterfeit products, packaging equipment, and documentation confirming the organized nature of the scheme were seized.

24 million on fakes: a scheme for selling fake gadgets of a famous brand was uncovered in Dnipro