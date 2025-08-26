24 million on fakes: a scheme for selling fake gadgets of a famous brand was uncovered in Dnipro

In Dnipro, the organizer and his accomplices, who for years sold counterfeit gadgets and accessories under the guise of a world-renowned brand's products, were exposed. The damage to the rights holder company was estimated at over 24 million hryvnias. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers stopped a large-scale counterfeit business scheme operating in Dnipro. The organizer, along with two accomplices, established a stable channel for supplying counterfeit gadgets and accessories from China. The list of goods included smartwatches, headphones, chargers, and other equipment that outwardly copied the original.

The fakes were manufactured with gross violations of technology, but using logos and packaging similar to the official ones. The goods were then sold through their own website and social media channel. Delivery worked throughout Ukraine thanks to postal services.

To disguise the business, the attackers created the appearance of an official service.

As a result of illegal actions, the international rights holder company suffered over UAH 24 million in damages – reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

During the special operation, law enforcement officers conducted 14 searches in the offices and apartments of the suspects. A large batch of counterfeit goods, which were being prepared for shipment to customers, was seized.

Currently, three participants in the scheme have been notified of suspicion of illegal use of trademarks (Article 229 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Two of them are additionally charged with violating industrial design rights (Article 177 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court has already chosen a preventive measure – bail.

The investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officers are working to identify all participants in the "gadget business" and their partners.

