24 million on fakes: a scheme for selling fake gadgets of a famous brand was uncovered in Dnipro

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
06:24 AM • 18410 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
05:36 AM • 15365 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 23417 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 115529 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 73487 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 69770 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 200723 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 188811 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 70876 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 67967 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
4.5m/s
68%
748mm
Popular news
Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNSAugust 26, 01:35 AM • 20244 views
Germany accused a US Department of Defense contractor of spying for ChinaAugust 26, 02:44 AM • 12945 views
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 26August 26, 03:18 AM • 14079 views
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in Europe04:58 AM • 14325 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 10321 views
Publications
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR08:06 AM • 6292 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students06:24 AM • 18414 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 95721 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 115530 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 200723 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Andriy Yermak
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 11001 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 15842 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 95725 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 63405 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 100162 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
United States dollar
Ammunition
Pistol

24 million on fakes: a scheme for selling fake gadgets of a famous brand was uncovered in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 732 views

A scheme for selling fake gadgets of a famous brand was uncovered in Dnipro, causing damages of over 24 million hryvnias. The organizer and accomplices sold counterfeit products from China through their own website and social networks.

24 million on fakes: a scheme for selling fake gadgets of a famous brand was uncovered in Dnipro

In Dnipro, the organizer and his accomplices, who for years sold counterfeit gadgets and accessories under the guise of a world-renowned brand's products, were exposed. The damage to the rights holder company was estimated at over 24 million hryvnias. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers stopped a large-scale counterfeit business scheme operating in Dnipro. The organizer, along with two accomplices, established a stable channel for supplying counterfeit gadgets and accessories from China. The list of goods included smartwatches, headphones, chargers, and other equipment that outwardly copied the original.

The fakes were manufactured with gross violations of technology, but using logos and packaging similar to the official ones. The goods were then sold through their own website and social media channel. Delivery worked throughout Ukraine thanks to postal services.

Embezzlement of UAH 1.3 billion from the Ministry of Defense on shell procurement: prosecutors sent the case to court8/25/25, 4:24 PM • 3872 views

To disguise the business, the attackers created the appearance of an official service. 

As a result of illegal actions, the international rights holder company suffered over UAH 24 million in damages

– reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

During the special operation, law enforcement officers conducted 14 searches in the offices and apartments of the suspects. A large batch of counterfeit goods, which were being prepared for shipment to customers, was seized.

Currently, three participants in the scheme have been notified of suspicion of illegal use of trademarks (Article 229 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Two of them are additionally charged with violating industrial design rights (Article 177 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court has already chosen a preventive measure – bail.

The investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officers are working to identify all participants in the "gadget business" and their partners.

Sunflowers with radiation: a scheme for trading from "Chornobyl" lands uncovered in Zhytomyr region8/25/25, 3:52 PM • 3584 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Dnipro