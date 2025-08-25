Sunflowers with radiation: a scheme for trading from "Chernobyl" lands uncovered in Zhytomyr region

A high-profile corruption scheme was exposed in Zhytomyr region: a village head, a land surveyor, and directors of several enterprises used lands contaminated with radiation after the Chornobyl accident to earn millions from harvests. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

As prosecutors found out, back in 2021, the official, together with his "partners," leased almost 1,800 hectares of land, which is part of the zone of unconditional resettlement, to businesses. By law, these plots cannot be touched at all – only the Cabinet of Ministers can dispose of them. But the official drew up "fake" lease agreements, and farmers began to grow agricultural crops there. The harvest even ended up at bakeries.

The damages caused to the state in 2021 were estimated by experts at over UAH 4.9 million – reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

But the "businessmen" did not stop there. One of the directors created an organized group, which involved another farm manager and a local deputy. They self-seeded the occupied fields with sunflowers and harvested over 360 tons of crops worth UAH 6.6 million. All this grain was removed from the dangerous zone and sold on the domestic market.

Currently, suspicions have been brought against the village head, the land surveyor, and three enterprise directors. They are accused of unauthorized land seizure and abuse of power. Separately, several defendants are suspected of violating radiation safety rules, misappropriation of property, and money laundering.

Investigators are already deciding on preventive measures and the seizure of the suspects' property to compensate for the damages caused to the state.

