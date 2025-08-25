Embezzlement of UAH 1.3 billion from the Ministry of Defense on shell procurement: prosecutors sent the case to court

Prosecutors have referred the case of the embezzlement of UAH 1.3 billion from the Ministry of Defense during the procurement of shells to the High Anti-Corruption Court after the completion of the pre-trial investigation, reported the Prosecutor General's Office on Monday, writes UNN.

According to UNN sources, this refers to the case involving Oleksandr Liiev, who served as the acting director of the Department of Military-Technical Policy of the Ministry of Defense, and managers of "Lviv Arsenal".

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, the pre-trial investigation has been completed and an indictment has been sent to the High Anti-Corruption Court against former officials of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and representatives of a private company - the prosecutor's office reported.

Essence of the case

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, officials of the Ministry of Defense are accused of having, as part of an organized group, together with representatives of the LLC, concluded a state contract in August 2022 for the purchase of a wholesale batch of weapons - 100,000 mortar rounds.

"The funds amounting to UAH 1.34 billion, stipulated by the signed contract, were transferred in full. However, the contract itself was overdue by the supplier, and the necessary weapons never reached the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement says.

The actions of the accused are qualified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – embezzlement of other people's property on an especially large scale, committed by an organized group.

Materials regarding two other suspects have been separated into separate proceedings due to their search.

Recall

In the case concerning the supply of unusable anti-tank missile systems worth over UAH 90 million to the Ministry of Defense, Oleksandr Liiev, who served as the acting director of the Department of Military-Technical Policy of the Ministry of Defense, was served with a notice of suspicion.