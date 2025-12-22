$42.250.09
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
01:06 PM • 4910 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
11:25 AM • 8172 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 11931 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 12132 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
10:33 AM • 11135 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 10792 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 7922 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
December 22, 07:25 AM • 15422 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 33202 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
Fox News

Scientists have learned to convert carbon dioxide into plastic and food

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Researchers have developed a biological mechanism, ReForm, that converts formate from CO2 into acetyl-CoA, a basic building block for living cells. This system allows for the production of raw materials for cosmetics, food products, and bioplastics, functioning more efficiently than natural organisms.

Scientists have learned to convert carbon dioxide into plastic and food

Biologists have created a synthetic system called ReForm, which works more efficiently than natural organisms and allows for the production of valuable raw materials from atmospheric waste. The results of the study were published in the journal Nature Chemical Engineering, writes UNN.

Details

Researchers from Northwestern and Stanford Universities have developed a biological mechanism that converts formate (a CO2 derivative) into acetyl-CoA – a basic building block for living cells. As proof of its effectiveness, the system has already been used to synthesize malate, which is the basis for cosmetics, food products, and bioplastics.

Annual Arctic survey reveals environmental destruction17.12.25, 06:17 • 4070 views

The main feature of ReForm is that the system is completely synthetic and functions in a test tube, without the limitations of a living organism. This allowed scientists to use genetically engineered enzymes that do not exist in nature.

Although nature has developed several pathways for CO2 metabolism, it cannot keep up with the rapid increase in its amount in the atmosphere. Since there is no set of enzymes in nature capable of this, we decided to create one of them 

– noted co-author of the study Eshti Karim.

To find the ideal components, scientists used a cell-free approach, which Michael Jewett of Stanford compares to "taking the hood off a car." This allowed testing over 3,000 enzyme variants per week, whereas traditional methods using live microbes would have taken months.

The new technology paves the way for carbon-negative production, where industrial emissions become a resource for creating fuel and materials.

Global CO₂ emissions from fossil fuels reached a record 38.1 billion tons in 2025 - report13.11.25, 09:55 • 3201 view

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
Technology
Energy