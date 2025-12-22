$42.250.09
Publications
Exclusives
The "Army+" application has been updated: digital ID and "Pulse" feed are available

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

The "Army+" application has been updated, adding a digital ID for defenders and a "Pulse" feed. The expanded Army ID allows confirming the status of a serviceman/servicewoman via QR code, and the "Pulse" feed provides information about rights and opportunities. The application's design and navigation have also been updated.

The "Army+" application has been updated: digital ID and "Pulse" feed are available
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The military application "Army+" has received another update – now it offers a digital ID for defenders, an information feed "Pulse", and more convenient access to services. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The expanded Army ID allows confirming the status of a serviceman or servicewoman through a secure QR code during checks, particularly at checkpoints.

The ID does not replace paper documents, but it is sufficient to confirm status

- the message says.

In addition to the ID, the "Army+" application launched the information feed "Pulse" with explanations of rights and opportunities, practical advice, and useful experience for military personnel.

Now, servicemen and women can find out what leave they are guaranteed, or how to calculate the combat seniority bonus.

The design and navigation of the application have also been updated.

Now reports, training, and other functions are collected in the "Services" section, and the most popular "Pluses" are moved to the top for quick access. In addition, a notification section has appeared, which allows tracking important messages and report statuses over time

 - stated the Ministry of Defense.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has started testing a new function in the "Reserve+" application. This will allow adding a photo of the document owner.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineTechnologies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine