Moscow is trying to convince the West of its peaceful intentions through official documents. On Monday, December 22, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Russia is ready to legally formalize the absence of intentions to attack Western countries. This was reported by the state agency RIA Novosti, writes UNN.

Details

According to the diplomat, Russia is ready to confirm in a special agreement that it does not plan aggression against either the European Union or the NATO Alliance.

Russia is ready to confirm in a legal agreement that it has no intention of attacking either the European Union or the US-led NATO military alliance. – Ryabkov emphasized.

Currently, this remains a declarative statement against the backdrop of general tensions in relations between Moscow and Washington.

