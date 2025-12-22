$42.250.09
01:08 PM • 484 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 852 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 4510 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 9900 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 10476 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 10236 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 10032 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 7406 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
07:25 AM • 15116 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 32950 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
Popular news
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left FloridaDecember 22, 03:48 AM • 35782 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhotoDecember 22, 04:50 AM • 32871 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 14723 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 16753 views
"Epstein Files": Prosecutor's Office Promises to Release All Materials Regarding Trump09:41 AM • 13353 views
Publications
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 7204 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 49052 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 71255 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 105460 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 142581 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Leshchenko
Mykhailo Podolyak
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Odesa
Odesa Oblast
UNN Lite
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 16813 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 14778 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 29198 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 30211 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 41901 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Sukhoi Su-30
Sukhoi Su-27

Kremlin's promises: MFA stated readiness to sign a legal agreement on non-aggression against NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Russia is ready to sign a legal agreement on non-aggression against Western countries. This includes no intentions to attack the European Union and NATO.

Kremlin's promises: MFA stated readiness to sign a legal agreement on non-aggression against NATO

Moscow is trying to convince the West of its peaceful intentions through official documents. On Monday, December 22, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Russia is ready to legally formalize the absence of intentions to attack Western countries. This was reported by the state agency RIA Novosti, writes UNN.

Details

According to the diplomat, Russia is ready to confirm in a special agreement that it does not plan aggression against either the European Union or the NATO Alliance.

Russia is ready to confirm in a legal agreement that it has no intention of attacking either the European Union or the US-led NATO military alliance.

– Ryabkov emphasized.

Currently, this remains a declarative statement against the backdrop of general tensions in relations between Moscow and Washington.

Kremlin called NATO Secretary General Rutte's statements about preparing for war with Russia irresponsible14.12.25, 16:51 • 4885 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
NATO
European Union
United States