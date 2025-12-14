$42.270.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kremlin called NATO Secretary General Rutte's statements about preparing for war with Russia irresponsible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The Kremlin called NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's statements about preparing for a large-scale war with Russia irresponsible. Rutte claimed that NATO is Russia's next target, and Kremlin spokesman Peskov stated that these words demonstrate a misunderstanding of World War II.

Kremlin called NATO Secretary General Rutte's statements about preparing for war with Russia irresponsible
Photo: Reuters

The Kremlin on Sunday criticized NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who called on the Alliance to be ready for a large-scale war with Russia, similar to World War II. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking in Berlin, Rutte stated that NATO must be "ready for the scale of war that our grandfathers and great-grandfathers experienced," arguing that "we are Russia's next target."

NATO Secretary General Rutte: "we are Russia's next target", time to act now11.12.25, 16:00 • 3333 views

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called such remarks irresponsible.

This is like a statement from a representative of a generation that managed to forget what World War II was really like. They don't understand anything, and, unfortunately, Mr. Rutte, by making such irresponsible statements, simply doesn't understand what he's talking about.

– said the main "mouthpiece" of the Kremlin.

Russia has repeatedly rejected statements about a possible attack on a NATO member country, calling them "nonsense" and "anti-Russian hysteria."

Russia claims that NATO's eastward expansion is a threat to it, and states that it has no intention of attacking the Alliance.

Rutte on Putin: "I stopped guessing what's on his mind a long time ago"11.12.25, 17:12 • 3387 views

Stepan Haftko

