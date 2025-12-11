NATO Secretary General Rutte: "we are Russia's next target", time to act now

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte issued a very stern warning, stating, "we are Russia's next target," writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

"I am here today to tell you where NATO stands and what we must do to stop the war before it starts. And for that, we need to clearly understand the threat: we are Russia's next target, and we are already in danger," Rutte said during a speech at an event in Berlin on Thursday.

He noted that while the decision to accelerate defense spending at the NATO summit in The Hague earlier this year is welcome, "this is not a time for self-congratulation."

"I fear that too many are quietly complacent. Too many do not feel the urgency. And too many believe that time is on our side. It is not. The time to act is now. Allied defense spending and production must rapidly increase. Our armed forces must have everything they need to ensure our security," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

Rutte noted that Russia "has become even more brazen, reckless, and ruthless towards NATO and Ukraine."

"During the Cold War, President Reagan warned of the aggressive impulses of an evil empire. Today, President Putin is once again engaged in empire building," Rutte pointed out.

He warned that "in his distorted view of world history, Putin believes that our freedom threatens his suffocating power, and that we want to destroy Russia."

The NATO Secretary General indicated that China is Russia's "lifeline," allowing it to pursue its aggressive line, and it is supported by North Korea and Iran.

Rutte, however, "strongly" praised Trump for his efforts, saying that "he is the only one who can bring Putin to the negotiating table."

"So let's test Putin. Let's see if he really wants peace, or if he prefers to continue the slaughter," Rutte said.

At the same time, he noted the importance of "all of us continuing to pressure Russia and supporting genuine efforts to end this war."

Rutte again warned against Putin's attempts to achieve his goals in Ukraine and described a theoretical scenario of what Europe would face if Putin succeeded: "Ukraine under the boot of Russian occupation, his forces pressing on a longer border with NATO, which would significantly increase the risk of an armed attack on us. This would require truly grand changes in our deterrence and defense. NATO would have to significantly increase its military presence on the eastern flank, and allies would have to go much further and faster in defense spending and production."

"In such a scenario, we would miss the times when 3.5% of GDP for basic defense would be enough. This figure would increase significantly, and with this imminent threat, we would have to act quickly. There would be emergency cuts in public spending, economic turmoil, and further financial pressure. In such a scenario, painful compromises would be inevitable, but absolutely necessary to protect our people," Rutte continued.

"So let's not forget that Ukraine's security is our security," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

He noted that "NATO's own defense can hold up for now, but given that its economy is geared towards war, Russia could be ready to use military force against NATO within five years."

Rutte specifically mentioned the growing disinformation and misinformation campaigns against "our societies," as well as attempts at sabotage attacks on critical infrastructure, the defense industry, and military facilities.

"There have been attacks on commercial warehouses and shopping centers, and explosives have been hidden in packages. And Poland is now investigating sabotage against its railway network," he noted.

Rutte pointed out: "NATO's response to Russia's provocations has been calm. Decisive and proportionate. But we need to be prepared for further escalation and confrontation. Our unwavering commitment to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty, that an attack on one is an attack on all, sends a powerful signal. Any aggressor must know that we can and will strike back hard."

The NATO Secretary General also issued a stern warning about the Russian threat facing Europe.

Rutte warned that "at the end of the first quarter of the 21st century, conflicts are no longer fought at arm's length – conflict is on our doorstep."

He warned of a scenario where "conflict will reach every home, every workplace, facing destruction, mass mobilization, millions of displaced people."

"This is a terrible thought, but if we fulfill our obligations, this is a scenario we can prevent," Rutte emphasized.

He said that continued NATO support is Europe's only hope that the war in Ukraine will not spread to Europe.

As Secretary General, I have a duty to tell you what lies ahead if we do not act faster, invest in defense, and continue our support for Ukraine. And I know this is a difficult message, as we head into the holiday season, when our thoughts turn to hope, light, and peace. But we can take courage and strength, knowing that we stand together in NATO with determination and the understanding that we are on the right side of history. - said Rutte.

About the US and NATO

When asked if he could imagine NATO without the US or with significantly reduced US participation, Rutte, the publication indicates, "essentially answered 'no'."

"I believe it is extremely important that we keep the transatlantic link as strong as it is today, and it is very strong," he said.

Rutte added that while the US National Security Strategy sparked debate in Europe on other points criticizing Europe, on this particular issue it demonstrated "full commitment to European security" and NATO.

Rutte noted that the US is also in NATO because "it provides them with the immediate security necessary for their future," when he speaks of the broader meaning of NATO.

The German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, a participant in the discussion in Berlin, joined him and said that he asks commentators "not to question things that no one questions in Washington," which only benefits Moscow and Beijing.

Wadephul said that "we need to interact more with the US than before," and noted that Europe has been able to find common ground with the US on key issues so far, including amending the initial 28-point plan for Ukraine.