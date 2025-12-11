$42.280.10
Merz downplayed hints of a clash with Trump: stated a "constructive" conversation where Ukraine was discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1250 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had a "constructive" conversation with US President Donald Trump, where they discussed Ukraine and a possible meeting in Berlin. Merz emphasized that Ukraine must decide on concessions, and also criticized Putin and supported the use of frozen Russian assets.

Merz downplayed hints of a clash with Trump: stated a "constructive" conversation where Ukraine was discussed

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz downplayed hints of a clash with US President Donald Trump, saying they had a "constructive", "very detailed conversation" in which some proposals were discussed, with an emphasis on "what territorial concessions Ukraine is willing to make" and did not rule out a meeting with American representatives next week in Berlin, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Asked on Thursday at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Berlin about Trump's comments on his recent conversations with Europeans, Merz downplayed the tension between the two sides.

He stated that the parties had a "very detailed conversation", discussing some proposals, with an emphasis on "what territorial concessions Ukraine is willing to make."

But Merz said that "this was a question that... the President of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people must answer."

He said that if the talks progressed as he expected, further conversations with American officials would take place over the weekend.

"If we now continue this process, as we anticipate, there will be talks with the American government over the weekend," Merz said, as quoted by Sky News.

And then, according to Merz, "perhaps a meeting here in Berlin early next week" in which the US could participate.

European leaders to discuss peace plan for Russia's war against Ukraine in Berlin on Monday - media10.12.25, 17:50 • 3154 views

At the same time, Merz noted that overall, Trump gave the impression that "he is ready to go this way with us," and that the US president "knows that Europeans also need to be heard."

He called the conversation "constructive," with both sides demonstrating "mutual respect."

Merz also criticized the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and noted that Germany and its partners would continue to put more pressure on Moscow to end the war, provide "reliable legal and material guarantees," and ensure that no peace settlement could be reached over the heads of Europeans.

He noted that leaders agree that they cannot pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make concessions that would be unacceptable to the Ukrainian people.

About Russian assets

Merz was also asked about the use of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine, and he praised the EU's proposal on this issue and pointed to next week's summit of bloc leaders as a key moment, while signaling Germany's support for the proposal.

On EU and NATO relations with the US and European unity

Merz was also asked about his recent suggestion that the US should have good relations with at least Germany, if not the EU. He explained what he meant, saying that the US administration "obviously has great difficulty understanding the European Union as a union of states," which, he said, he can understand, as this structure is quite unique worldwide.

He noted that if the US finds it difficult to deal with the EU, Germany is always ready to act as a mediator, using its long-standing close relations with the US.

Merz also stated that NATO plays a "key role in times of great geopolitical upheaval," mentioning his numerous meetings with Rutte in recent months.

He dismissed recent US criticism, stating that the US National Security Strategy (NSS) confirms the correctness of Germany's decision to focus on strengthening the European pillar of NATO and on security, migration, and economic policies.

"We do this out of our own conviction, not because someone is pressuring us," Merz said, insisting that Europe "can stand firmly on its own two feet."

The German Chancellor indicated that the main focus is on preserving European unity, and stated: "We... will not allow anything or anyone to divide us."

He said that in this context, he views Europe as something that extends beyond EU membership, against the backdrop of what he called the UK and Norway important partners.

Asked about recent statements from the US, Merz said he "has no reason to doubt the agreements we have made with the US within the NATO alliance."

He indicated that the wording of the US national security strategy regarding NATO demonstrates a clear commitment.

In other areas, the US government is more critical, Merz admitted, adding that Germany will have to analyze this.

But overall, he noted that "we know we have to do much more for our security than in the past."

US sets 2027 as deadline for Europe-led NATO defense - Reuters05.12.25, 15:05 • 3392 views

Rutte used a similar tone, saying that the US National Security Strategy "clearly states that the US is committed to Europe to ensure Europe's security," and he indicated that it is clear that European countries are "stepping up."

Rutte, as the publication notes, "mostly adhered to the usual pleasantries," but indicated that the clear political signal from Germany and other European partners is that "Europe is ready to take on more responsibility," and "a signal that burden-sharing is not just a slogan."

Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico10.12.25, 13:35 • 19148 views

Julia Shramko

