"EU unity contradicts US interests": EU Commissioner points to Washington's geopolitical game after publication of new security strategy

The EU's chief defense representative, European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, issued an unusually sharp warning on Wednesday, claiming that the new US National Security Strategy (NSS) "surprises with its clear antagonism towards the European Union" and is a geopolitical game aimed at preventing Europe from ever becoming a united force, writes UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

According to the publication, in a "sharply worded" blog post published just days after Washington released its 2025 National Security Strategy, EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius argued that Washington's alleged "civilizational erasure" of Europe is not rooted in genuine concerns about values or democracy, but in tough US geopolitical calculations.

"EU unity is contrary to US interests," Kubilius wrote, summarizing the logic he said underpinned the Trump administration's document.

He pointed to passages in the strategy that call on Washington to "cultivate resistance" within European countries and work with nationalist parties opposed to deeper integration, language he interpreted as proof that the US is ready to "fight against the European Union, against our strength through unity."

Trump's view of Europe was highlighted in a recent interview where he condemned European leaders as "weak" and said he would support candidates in European elections, even at the risk of offending local sensibilities.

Kubilius wrote that the US now sees a more cohesive EU as a potential competitor to American influence.

The antagonistic language of the US National Security Strategy towards the European Union does not come from American sentimental emotions about "good old Europe," but from deep strategic considerations. he wrote.

Kubilius linked the strategy's worldview to the ideas of Elbridge Colby, now a senior Pentagon official, who argues in his book "The Strategy of Denial" that the US must prevent any region from forming a dominant power capable of restricting America's access to markets.

Kubilius noted that Colby identifies "the European Union or a more cohesive entity emerging from it" as "capable of establishing regional hegemony and unduly burdening or even excluding US trade and interaction."

Kubilius argued that it is this strategic perspective, not ideological differences, that explains the NSS's extremely hostile tone towards Brussels.

"Hopefully," he concluded, "there will be enough prudence on American soil not to fight against the new force of European unity."

