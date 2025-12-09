I think they are weak: Trump sharply criticized Europe and its leaders

US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Politico, condemned Europe, calling it a group of "decaying" countries led by "weak" people, reports UNN.

Details

The publication notes that Trump disparaged traditional US allies for their inability to control migration and end the Russian-Ukrainian war, and also hinted that he would support European political candidates who share his vision for the continent's future.

This sharp criticism of European political leadership is the president's fiercest condemnation to date of these Western democracies and threatens a decisive break with countries like France and Germany, which already have extremely strained relations with the Trump administration, Politico emphasizes.

"I think they're weak," Trump said of European political leaders. "But I also think they want to be as politically correct as possible."

"I think they don't know what to do," he added. "Europe doesn't know what to do."

Russia has a more advantageous position in negotiations than Ukraine - Trump

In addition, Trump stated that he does not believe in the role of European leaders in seeking to end the war: "They say, but do nothing, and the war goes on and on."