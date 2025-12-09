I think they are weak: Trump sharply criticized Europe and its leaders

$42.070.01
Zelenskyy is expected to attend the EU summit, Costa names funding for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 6000 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
07:23 AM • 25644 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 19885 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 26156 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadership
December 8, 06:20 PM • 37078 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 32390 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in London
December 8, 02:55 PM • 34325 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 32191 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 34051 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Popular news
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering Disinformation
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas Day
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to Minsk
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is known
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligence
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
No sanctions, act through Russia
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 52652 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 48055 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pope Leo XIV
Donald Trump
António Costa
Petr Pavel
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Belarus
Italy
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 58873 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Technology
Social network
Film
Forbes
The New York Times

I think they are weak: Trump sharply criticized Europe and its leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Trump lashed out at traditional US allies for failing to control migration and end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

I think they are weak: Trump sharply criticized Europe and its leaders

US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Politico, condemned Europe, calling it a group of "decaying" countries led by "weak" people, reports UNN.

Details

The publication notes that Trump disparaged traditional US allies for their inability to control migration and end the Russian-Ukrainian war, and also hinted that he would support European political candidates who share his vision for the continent's future.

This sharp criticism of European political leadership is the president's fiercest condemnation to date of these Western democracies and threatens a decisive break with countries like France and Germany, which already have extremely strained relations with the Trump administration, Politico emphasizes.

"I think they're weak," Trump said of European political leaders. "But I also think they want to be as politically correct as possible."

"I think they don't know what to do," he added. "Europe doesn't know what to do."

Russia has a more advantageous position in negotiations than Ukraine - Trump09.12.25, 13:57 • 416 views

In addition, Trump stated that he does not believe in the role of European leaders in seeking to end the war: "They say, but do nothing, and the war goes on and on."

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
France
Europe
Germany
United States