Russia has a more advantageous position in negotiations than Ukraine - Trump

Russia is clearly in a more advantageous position in negotiations than Ukraine. US President Donald Trump stated this in an interview with Politico, UNN reports.

There is no doubt. This is Russia. It's a much bigger country - this is how Trump answered the question about who currently has a more advantageous position in negotiations.

In addition, the American leader sharply criticized Europe.

In addition, Trump stated that he does not believe in the role of European leaders in their desire to end the war: "They say, but do nothing, and the war goes on and on."

As the publication notes, his words came at a particularly difficult moment in negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine, as European leaders express concern that Trump may abandon Ukraine and its continental allies to the whims of Russian aggression.

In the interview, Trump gave no assurances to Europeans on this matter.

