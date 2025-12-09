Russia has a more advantageous position in negotiations than Ukraine - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump stated that Russia is in a more advantageous position in negotiations with Ukraine. He also criticized European leaders for their inaction in ending the war.
Russia is clearly in a more advantageous position in negotiations than Ukraine. US President Donald Trump stated this in an interview with Politico, UNN reports.
There is no doubt. This is Russia. It's a much bigger country
Let's add
In addition, the American leader sharply criticized Europe.
In addition, Trump stated that he does not believe in the role of European leaders in their desire to end the war: "They say, but do nothing, and the war goes on and on."
As the publication notes, his words came at a particularly difficult moment in negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine, as European leaders express concern that Trump may abandon Ukraine and its continental allies to the whims of Russian aggression.
In the interview, Trump gave no assurances to Europeans on this matter.
Trump again called on Ukraine to hold elections09.12.25, 13:44 • 338 views