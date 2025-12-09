Trump again called on Ukraine to hold elections
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump called on Ukraine to hold elections, stating that the country has not had elections for a long time and the current situation is not a democracy. He also expressed doubt about the actions of European leaders to end the war.
US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to hold elections and questioned Ukrainian democracy, UNN reports with reference to Politico.
"They haven't had elections in a long time," Trump said.
"You know, they talk about democracy, but in the end it's no longer a democracy," the US president added.
In addition, Trump stated that he does not believe in the role of European leaders in the desire to end the war: "They say, but do nothing, and the war goes on and on."
