Zelenskyy is expected to attend the EU summit, Costa names funding for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 3870 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
07:23 AM • 24075 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 19052 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 25600 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 36622 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 32098 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 34173 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 32069 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 33886 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Trump again called on Ukraine to hold elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Donald Trump called on Ukraine to hold elections, stating that the country has not had elections for a long time and the current situation is not a democracy. He also expressed doubt about the actions of European leaders to end the war.

Trump again called on Ukraine to hold elections

US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to hold elections and questioned Ukrainian democracy, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

"They haven't had elections in a long time," Trump said.

"You know, they talk about democracy, but in the end it's no longer a democracy," the US president added.

In addition, Trump stated that he does not believe in the role of European leaders in the desire to end the war: "They say, but do nothing, and the war goes on and on."

Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"08.12.25, 04:06 • 23639 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Ukraine