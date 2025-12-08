Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
December 7, 05:16 PM • 10744 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 17133 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 18689 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 23874 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 49503 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 60875 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 65648 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 58400 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 60812 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 57134 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
90%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia cut off communications in Luhansk region: Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne without internetDecember 7, 04:03 PM • 4796 views
Ukrainian military blew up a dam on the Vasyukivka River in the Pryvillia area of Donetsk regionPhotoVideoDecember 7, 04:20 PM • 5212 views
Ukrainian soldiers dislodged occupiers from the village of Tykhe in Dnipropetrovsk regionVideoDecember 7, 04:56 PM • 4250 views
Teenager dies at Vydubychi station after being electrocuted on electric train carriageDecember 7, 05:27 PM • 3804 views
Only Europe can save Ukraine from Putin and Trump - The Guardian11:00 PM • 4176 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 51159 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 60678 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 72707 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 93947 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 80844 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Petr Pavel
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 41420 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 51528 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 52741 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 66815 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 64406 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
Tu-95

Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had not familiarized himself with the American "peace plan." Trump discussed the situation with Putin and Ukrainian leaders, noting that Zelenskyy's team supports the document, but Zelenskyy himself "showed no interest."

Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"

US President Donald Trump is disappointed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has allegedly not yet familiarized himself with the American "peace plan." He stated this during a conversation with journalists at a ceremony at the Kennedy Center, where he arrived with his wife Melania, reports UNN.

Details

According to Trump, he discussed the situation with both Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leaders, including Zelenskyy.

I have to say I'm a little disappointed that President Zelenskyy hasn't read the proposal yet. That's as of a few hours ago

- said the head of the White House.

He emphasized that, in his opinion, the Ukrainian team supports the document, while Zelenskyy himself has not yet shown interest.

His team is thrilled about it, but he's not

- Trump noted.

In addition, according to him, Russia allegedly agreed to the US terms, while Russia "would rather have the whole country."

Recall

US President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., stated that his father may withdraw from the negotiation process regarding the war in Ukraine if his attempts to achieve peace are unsuccessful.

Only Europe can save Ukraine from Putin and Trump - The Guardian08.12.25, 01:00 • 4244 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine