Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"

US President Donald Trump is disappointed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has allegedly not yet familiarized himself with the American "peace plan." He stated this during a conversation with journalists at a ceremony at the Kennedy Center, where he arrived with his wife Melania, reports UNN.

Details

According to Trump, he discussed the situation with both Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leaders, including Zelenskyy.

I have to say I'm a little disappointed that President Zelenskyy hasn't read the proposal yet. That's as of a few hours ago - said the head of the White House.

He emphasized that, in his opinion, the Ukrainian team supports the document, while Zelenskyy himself has not yet shown interest.

His team is thrilled about it, but he's not - Trump noted.

In addition, according to him, Russia allegedly agreed to the US terms, while Russia "would rather have the whole country."

Recall

US President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., stated that his father may withdraw from the negotiation process regarding the war in Ukraine if his attempts to achieve peace are unsuccessful.

