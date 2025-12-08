$42.180.00
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scouts
December 7, 04:33 PM • 13755 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 16090 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 21469 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv Oblast
December 6, 08:45 PM • 47716 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 59586 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video address
December 6, 07:49 AM • 64648 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 57836 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditions
December 5, 06:15 PM • 60326 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 56838 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated with
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Only Europe can save Ukraine from Putin and Trump - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

British historian Timothy Garton Ash argues that only Europe can help Ukraine resist Russian aggression and US diplomatic betrayal. He emphasizes the need for military and economic support for Ukraine to change Putin's strategy.

Only Europe can save Ukraine from Putin and Trump - The Guardian

Only Europe's capacity to survive Russia's armed attack and Washington's diplomatic betrayal depends on it now. This was stated in a column for The Guardian under the headline: "Only Europe can save Ukraine from Putin and Trump – but will it?" writes British historian, journalist and writer Timothy Garton Ash, reports UNN.

Details

He reminds that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been waging a full-scale war against Ukraine for almost four years and this week threatened that Russia is "ready right now" for war with Europe if necessary, while US President Donald Trump demonstrated that Washington is "ready to sell Ukraine for a dirty deal with Putin's Russia."

His new US National Security Strategy calls for "cultivating resistance to Europe's current trajectory in European countries." How much more clarity do you need?

- asks the author.

He is convinced that if Europe can provide sufficient military and economic support for Ukraine and economic pressure on Russia, then "at some point in 2026 or 2027, the incentive structure for Putin will change."

His generals will tell him, "We're not getting anywhere," and his central bank will tell him, "The economy is cracking." Then a ceasefire along the existing front line becomes more likely. It's hard to imagine any official peace treaty that both Putin and Zelensky could sign, but a long-term truce is a realistic possibility.

- Ash is confident.

EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine03.12.25, 14:41 • 22774 views

He adds that supporting Ukraine is "the only thing that can turn 'Europe can' into 'Europe will'."

"Willpower. Strategic determination. Morale. The courage to put long-term collective interests above short-term partisan political opportunities. We know that individual countries have done extraordinary things against all odds in moments of existential danger: Great Britain in 1940, Ukraine in 2022. But can our diverse, complex, self-doubting continent cope with this serious, but still much less extreme challenge? Europe can, if it wants to," the author concludes.

Recall

European Union leaders will discuss the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine at a summit on December 18.

The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council03.12.25, 05:01 • 33554 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
The Guardian
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
European Union
Europe
Ukraine