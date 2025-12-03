$42.330.01
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1142 views

The European Commission presented two solutions for financing Ukraine in 2026-2027: EU borrowing and a "reparations loan."

EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine

The European Commission has presented two solutions for financing Ukraine in 2026-2027. These are EU borrowing and a "reparation loan". This is reported by UNN with reference to the European Commission website.

Details

As noted by the European Commission, in order to strengthen Ukraine's financial stability in the face of ongoing Russian aggression, two solutions are proposed to meet Ukraine's financial needs for 2026-2027: EU borrowing and a reparation loan.

These two solutions are underpinned by a package of five legislative proposals. As Russia continues to show no signs of readiness for a just and lasting peace, the burden on Ukraine's resources continues to grow, making continued EU support even more important.

– the European Commission statement reads.

They added that the proposed solutions are an important step in response to the European Council's commitment of October 23, 2025, to meet Ukraine's future budgetary and defense needs.

The European Commission also added that these two solutions are underpinned by a comprehensive package of five legal proposals.

Recall

It was previously reported that EU energy ministers met in Luxembourg to agree on a common position on banning all gas supplies from Russia by the end of 2027. The ban on short-term contracts will begin by mid-June, with the exception of Hungary and Slovakia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the World
State budget
War in Ukraine
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine