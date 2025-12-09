Costa responded to Trump's words about Europe: The US must respect the democratic choice of Europeans

One of the EU leaders, President of the European Council António Costa, reacting to fresh statements by US President Donald Trump regarding Europe, said that Americans should respect the democratic choice of Europeans, as he stated at a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin on December 9, writes UNN.

Details

"We are allies with the United States, and allies must act as allies. This means that we should not interfere in the political and internal life of our countries. We respect the choice of Americans, and they must respect the democratic choice of our citizens," Costa said.

According to him, "when the Irish people choose Micheál as prime minister, President Trump must respect that. When all leaders choose me as president of the European Council, President Trump must respect that." "Just as we respect that American citizens elected him president of the United States. That's how allies treat each other," the President of the European Council said.

Addition

Donald Trump, in a fresh interview with Politico, intensified his administration's recent criticism of Europe, using the words "weak" and "declining" to describe it, and stating that it is "destroying" itself.

Trump said he doesn't want to run Europe