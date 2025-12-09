ukenru
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadership
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in London
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
The Diplomat

Costa responded to Trump's words about Europe: The US must respect the democratic choice of Europeans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

The President of the European Council, António Costa, stated that Americans must respect the democratic choice of Europeans. This was a response to statements by US President Donald Trump regarding Europe.

One of the EU leaders, President of the European Council António Costa, reacting to fresh statements by US President Donald Trump regarding Europe, said that Americans should respect the democratic choice of Europeans, as he stated at a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin on December 9, writes UNN.

Details

"We are allies with the United States, and allies must act as allies. This means that we should not interfere in the political and internal life of our countries. We respect the choice of Americans, and they must respect the democratic choice of our citizens," Costa said.

According to him, "when the Irish people choose Micheál as prime minister, President Trump must respect that. When all leaders choose me as president of the European Council, President Trump must respect that." "Just as we respect that American citizens elected him president of the United States. That's how allies treat each other," the President of the European Council said.

Addition

Donald Trump, in a fresh interview with Politico, intensified his administration's recent criticism of Europe, using the words "weak" and "declining" to describe it, and stating that it is "destroying" itself.

Trump said he doesn't want to run Europe

Julia Shramko

News of the World
US Elections
Republic of Ireland
António Costa
European Council
Donald Trump
United States