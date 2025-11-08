Rutte plans to strengthen emphasis on NATO's nuclear potential as a deterrent against Russia

ukenru
08:59 AM • 4494 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 14579 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 49005 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 64570 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 62515 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 53748 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 25022 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 67523 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 39521 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 41134 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia reported a massive drone attack on energy facilities: some settlements are without powerNovember 8, 01:29 AM • 15864 views
US geneticist James Watson, co-discoverer of DNA who was stripped of scientific titles, diesNovember 8, 01:52 AM • 11574 views
A fire broke out in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district as a result of a UAV attackNovember 8, 03:06 AM • 7376 views
As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region, an energy facility caught firePhoto04:48 AM • 17001 views
Russians attacked Ukrzaliznytsia again: train schedule changed in three regions05:32 AM • 11328 views
Publications
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 14579 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 64570 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 62515 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 53748 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 38249 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Musician
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Bloggers
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 24352 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 49005 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 30763 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 39299 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 51349 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Rutte plans to strengthen emphasis on NATO's nuclear potential as a deterrent against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced his intention to more actively emphasize the Alliance's nuclear potential as a deterrent against Russia. He stressed the importance of informing the public about nuclear deterrence for common security.

Rutte plans to strengthen emphasis on NATO's nuclear potential as a deterrent against Russia

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that in the future he intends to more actively emphasize the nuclear potential of the Western defense alliance, primarily as a deterrent against Russia, UNN reports with reference to dpa.

Details

"It is important that we talk more about nuclear deterrence with our societies so that they understand how it contributes to our common security," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in Sunday's edition of Die Welt in comments seen in advance by dpa.

He added: "When Russia uses dangerous and reckless nuclear rhetoric, our populations need to know that there is no reason to panic, because NATO has a powerful nuclear deterrent capability necessary to preserve peace, prevent coercion and deter aggression."

Russia, a nuclear power, invaded Ukraine more than three and a half years ago and has since been waging war in the neighboring country. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized the potential of Russian nuclear weapons, including to convince the West to refrain from providing more active support to Ukraine, the publication writes.

Just over two weeks ago, Russia launched large-scale maneuvers of its strategic nuclear forces in parallel with NATO nuclear exercises in Europe.

Rutte emphasized the importance of NATO's nuclear potential: "NATO's nuclear deterrence is the ultimate guarantee of our security. It is important that our nuclear deterrence remains credible, safe, reliable and effective."

"And Putin must know that a nuclear war cannot be won and cannot be waged," said Rutte, the former prime minister of the Netherlands.

Putin ordered to prepare proposals for possible nuclear tests: the Center for Countering Disinformation reacted05.11.25, 16:32 • 3308 views

Regarding the recent NATO nuclear exercises, Rutte said they were successful, instilling in him "absolute confidence in the reliability of NATO's nuclear deterrence. They sent a clear signal to any adversary that NATO can and will defend all allies against any threats."

Addition

Of the 32 NATO member states, the US, France and the UK have nuclear weapons. Russia is the largest nuclear power in the world, the publication writes.

According to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, the country currently has the largest confirmed number of nuclear weapons — over 5,500 warheads — while the US reportedly has more than 5,044 nuclear warheads.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Mark Rutte
NATO
France
Great Britain
Europe
Netherlands
Ukraine