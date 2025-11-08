Rutte plans to strengthen emphasis on NATO's nuclear potential as a deterrent against Russia

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that in the future he intends to more actively emphasize the nuclear potential of the Western defense alliance, primarily as a deterrent against Russia, UNN reports with reference to dpa.

Details

"It is important that we talk more about nuclear deterrence with our societies so that they understand how it contributes to our common security," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in Sunday's edition of Die Welt in comments seen in advance by dpa.

He added: "When Russia uses dangerous and reckless nuclear rhetoric, our populations need to know that there is no reason to panic, because NATO has a powerful nuclear deterrent capability necessary to preserve peace, prevent coercion and deter aggression."

Russia, a nuclear power, invaded Ukraine more than three and a half years ago and has since been waging war in the neighboring country. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized the potential of Russian nuclear weapons, including to convince the West to refrain from providing more active support to Ukraine, the publication writes.

Just over two weeks ago, Russia launched large-scale maneuvers of its strategic nuclear forces in parallel with NATO nuclear exercises in Europe.

Rutte emphasized the importance of NATO's nuclear potential: "NATO's nuclear deterrence is the ultimate guarantee of our security. It is important that our nuclear deterrence remains credible, safe, reliable and effective."

"And Putin must know that a nuclear war cannot be won and cannot be waged," said Rutte, the former prime minister of the Netherlands.

Regarding the recent NATO nuclear exercises, Rutte said they were successful, instilling in him "absolute confidence in the reliability of NATO's nuclear deterrence. They sent a clear signal to any adversary that NATO can and will defend all allies against any threats."

Addition

Of the 32 NATO member states, the US, France and the UK have nuclear weapons. Russia is the largest nuclear power in the world, the publication writes.

According to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, the country currently has the largest confirmed number of nuclear weapons — over 5,500 warheads — while the US reportedly has more than 5,044 nuclear warheads.