Rutte on Putin: "I stopped guessing what's on his mind a long time ago"

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, reflecting on his relationship with dictator Vladimir Putin, stated that he no longer tries to understand his motives. The Guardian reports this, writes UNN.

Details

I stopped guessing a long time ago what he (Putin - ed.) has in his head, and what I'm looking at are the facts – Rutte noted.

He stressed that the world must be very careful with a dictator who is "willing to sacrifice 1.1 million of his own people" for "this crazy idea of some historical goal," Rutte said, referring to Putin's desire to seize Ukrainian lands, which the dictator constantly calls Russian.

Rutte emphasized the critical importance of supporting Ukraine, stating that "otherwise this guy won't stop at Ukraine."

