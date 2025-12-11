"Difficult to say" - Rutte on the timeline for a peace agreement regarding Russia's war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, speaking about the timing of a peace agreement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, indicated that it is "difficult to say," UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

When asked about the potential timing of a peace agreement regarding the war in Ukraine, Rutte replied: "It's difficult to say, this is the honest answe."

He praised Trump and key allies, naming Germany, France, Great Britain, Poland, Italy, and Canada, for their work on the agreement.

Rutte, however, indicated that there are some difficult issues regarding reconstruction, security guarantees, and territory.

The NATO Secretary General said that the US and Europe can reach an agreement, but he is not sure if the same applies to the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

"I don't know, this is a test, which I also mentioned in my speech – we must test Putin," Rutte said.

