Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Difficult to say" - Rutte on the timeline for a peace agreement regarding Russia's war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that it is difficult to name the timeline for a peace agreement regarding the war in Ukraine. He noted that there are complex issues regarding reconstruction, security guarantees, and territory.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, speaking about the timing of a peace agreement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, indicated that it is "difficult to say," UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

When asked about the potential timing of a peace agreement regarding the war in Ukraine, Rutte replied: "It's difficult to say, this is the honest answe."

He praised Trump and key allies, naming Germany, France, Great Britain, Poland, Italy, and Canada, for their work on the agreement.

Rutte, however, indicated that there are some difficult issues regarding reconstruction, security guarantees, and territory.

The NATO Secretary General said that the US and Europe can reach an agreement, but he is not sure if the same applies to the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

"I don't know, this is a test, which I also mentioned in my speech – we must test Putin," Rutte said.

NATO Secretary General Rutte: "we are Russia's next target", time to act now11.12.25, 16:00 • 1244 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Mark Rutte
The Guardian
NATO
Canada
France
Great Britain
Italy
Europe
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Poland