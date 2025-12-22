$42.250.09
Ukraine received 2.3 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility: where the funds will be directed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

Ukraine received 2.3 billion euros from the EU under the Ukraine Facility, of which 2.1 billion euros are loan funds and 200 million euros are a grant. This is the sixth regular tranche intended to finance the state's priority social and humanitarian expenditures.

Ukraine received 2.3 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility: where the funds will be directed

Ukraine has received €2.3 billion under the Ukraine Facility financial instrument. According to the Ministry of Finance, the funds will be used to finance priority social and humanitarian expenditures of the state, UNN reports.

The State Budget of Ukraine received 2.3 billion euros from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility financial instrument. In particular, the Government of Ukraine attracted 2.1 billion euros in loan funds and 200 million euros in grants 

- the report says.

The ministry added that this is the sixth regular tranche provided under Pillar I of the Instrument. The funds will be used to finance priority social and humanitarian expenditures of the state.

Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko22.12.25, 12:23 • 5338 views

The Ukraine Facility support program for Ukraine was launched in 2024 for a period of four years. In total, since 2024, more than 26.7 billion euros have already been received into the state budget, of which more than 10.6 billion euros in 2025. The total amount of funding provided by the instrument for Ukraine is about 50 billion euros.

The Ministry of Finance noted that to receive the next regular tranche from the EU, Ukraine successfully implemented eight reform steps necessary for the allocation of the sixth tranche, as well as one step provided for within the fourth tranche.

Let's add

The European Union remains the largest donor of financial support to Ukraine – 70.7 billion euros since February 2022. In 2025 alone, Ukraine received more than 28.7 billion euros in financial assistance from the EU.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine