Ukraine received 2.3 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility: where the funds will be directed

Ukraine has received €2.3 billion under the Ukraine Facility financial instrument. According to the Ministry of Finance, the funds will be used to finance priority social and humanitarian expenditures of the state, UNN reports.

The ministry added that this is the sixth regular tranche provided under Pillar I of the Instrument. The funds will be used to finance priority social and humanitarian expenditures of the state.

The Ukraine Facility support program for Ukraine was launched in 2024 for a period of four years. In total, since 2024, more than 26.7 billion euros have already been received into the state budget, of which more than 10.6 billion euros in 2025. The total amount of funding provided by the instrument for Ukraine is about 50 billion euros.

The Ministry of Finance noted that to receive the next regular tranche from the EU, Ukraine successfully implemented eight reform steps necessary for the allocation of the sixth tranche, as well as one step provided for within the fourth tranche.

The European Union remains the largest donor of financial support to Ukraine – 70.7 billion euros since February 2022. In 2025 alone, Ukraine received more than 28.7 billion euros in financial assistance from the EU.