In a thousand days of full-scale war, the Russian Federation has occupied less than 1% of Ukraine's territory and is not achieving its goals. This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

According to the President of Finland, the Russian economy is not in the best condition.

They have zero growth, depleted reserves, high rates and high inflation. The situation is not improving - Stubb said.

He added that US sanctions against Russian companies "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" are one of the strong blows to the aggressor country's economy.

Recall

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that a peace agreement on Ukraine is closer than ever in the last four years. This refers to a 20-point peace plan, a package of security guarantees for Ukraine, and a comprehensive program for the country's post-war reconstruction.

At the same time, foreign media report that security guarantees for Ukraine are not only in the hands of the United States, but also of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.