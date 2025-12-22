$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
07:25 AM • 9516 views
Finnish President Stubb: Russia occupied less than 1% of Ukraine in 1000 days of war, war goals not achieved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Alexander Stubb stated that Russia occupied less than 1% of Ukraine's territory in a thousand days of full-scale war. He noted that the Russian economy is in a bad state due to sanctions, which are a strong blow to the aggressor country.

Finnish President Stubb: Russia occupied less than 1% of Ukraine in 1000 days of war, war goals not achieved

In a thousand days of full-scale war, the Russian Federation has occupied less than 1% of Ukraine's territory and is not achieving its goals. This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

According to the President of Finland, the Russian economy is not in the best condition.

They have zero growth, depleted reserves, high rates and high inflation. The situation is not improving

 - Stubb said.

He added that US sanctions against Russian companies "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" are one of the strong blows to the aggressor country's economy.

Recall

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that a peace agreement on Ukraine is closer than ever in the last four years. This refers to a 20-point peace plan, a package of security guarantees for Ukraine, and a comprehensive program for the country's post-war reconstruction.

At the same time, foreign media report that security guarantees for Ukraine are not only in the hands of the United States, but also of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Fox News
Alexander Stubb
Finland
United States
Ukraine