H3 mission failure: Japanese rocket fails to put navigation satellite into orbit

On Sunday, December 21, the H3 rocket with the Michibiki 5 apparatus launched from the Tanegashima Space Center. Despite a successful liftoff, the launch ended in failure due to a technical malfunction in the second stage. This was reported by space.com, writes UNN.

Representatives of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) reported that during the flight, problems arose with the engine that was supposed to deliver the cargo to its target orbit.

The second ignition of the second stage engine did not start normally and shut down prematurely. As a result, QZS-5 could not be put into its planned orbit, and the launch failed. — the agency said on Monday morning.

Loss of a strategic satellite

The lost Michibiki 5 (QZS-5) apparatus, weighing 4800 kg, was supposed to strengthen Japan's QZSS network, which works in conjunction with GPS to improve navigation accuracy in Asia and Oceania. Currently, the system has four active satellites, and Tokyo planned to expand the constellation to 11 units.

This failure was the second for the H3 rocket since its debut in March 2023, interrupting a series of five successful missions in a row.

Investigation and apology

To determine the causes of the incident, JAXA created a special commission led by agency head Hiroshi Yamakawa. The rocket developers — JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries — are currently studying telemetry data.

We would like to express our deepest apologies to the many people and organizations, including those associated with QZS-5, local organizations, and the public, who had high expectations for this project. — reads the official statement.

