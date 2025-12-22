$42.250.09
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

H3 mission failure: Japanese rocket fails to put navigation satellite into orbit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The Japanese H3 rocket failed during the launch of the Michibiki 5 satellite due to a malfunction in the second stage, leading to the loss of the strategic spacecraft. This is the second failure for the H3 rocket since its debut, interrupting a series of successful missions.

H3 mission failure: Japanese rocket fails to put navigation satellite into orbit

On Sunday, December 21, the H3 rocket with the Michibiki 5 apparatus launched from the Tanegashima Space Center. Despite a successful liftoff, the launch ended in failure due to a technical malfunction in the second stage. This was reported by space.com, writes UNN.

Details

Representatives of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) reported that during the flight, problems arose with the engine that was supposed to deliver the cargo to its target orbit.

The second ignition of the second stage engine did not start normally and shut down prematurely. As a result, QZS-5 could not be put into its planned orbit, and the launch failed.

— the agency said on Monday morning.

Loss of a strategic satellite

The lost Michibiki 5 (QZS-5) apparatus, weighing 4800 kg, was supposed to strengthen Japan's QZSS network, which works in conjunction with GPS to improve navigation accuracy in Asia and Oceania. Currently, the system has four active satellites, and Tokyo planned to expand the constellation to 11 units.

This failure was the second for the H3 rocket since its debut in March 2023, interrupting a series of five successful missions in a row.

Investigation and apology

To determine the causes of the incident, JAXA created a special commission led by agency head Hiroshi Yamakawa. The rocket developers — JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries — are currently studying telemetry data.

We would like to express our deepest apologies to the many people and organizations, including those associated with QZS-5, local organizations, and the public, who had high expectations for this project.

— reads the official statement.

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Tokyo
Asia
Japan