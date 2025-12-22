In Odesa, police launched a criminal investigation after the death of two kittens in a "cat cafe"

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 1048 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 3498 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 5050 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 5018 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 5396 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 4764 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
07:25 AM • 13386 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 30543 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 43883 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 47601 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.2m/s
79%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380December 22, 02:28 AM • 23037 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's prioritiesDecember 22, 02:55 AM • 28926 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left FloridaDecember 22, 03:48 AM • 31314 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhotoDecember 22, 04:50 AM • 28434 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 12680 views
Publications
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 1828 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 44457 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 66845 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 100847 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 137976 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 12696 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 11862 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 27115 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 28228 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 39983 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Diia (service)
Fox News

In Odesa, police launched a criminal investigation after the death of two kittens in a "cat cafe"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

In Odesa, police launched a criminal investigation into the death of two kittens in a cat cafe. Some of the animals in the establishment were in a sickly condition.

In Odesa, police launched a criminal investigation after the death of two kittens in a "cat cafe"

Police have launched a criminal investigation into the death of two kittens in an establishment in the center of Odesa, which positions itself as a cat therapy cafe. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region, writes UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers received information about the improper keeping of animals from appeals by public representatives and media.

During the inspection of the establishment, police, together with representatives of the Department of Ecology and Development of Recreational Zones of the Odesa City Council and a veterinarian, found that some of the animals were in a diseased state. Two kittens died

- the report says.

Based on this fact, law enforcement officers opened a case under Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - cruel treatment of animals, which led to their death. The sanction of the article provides for up to three years of imprisonment.

Addition

Earlier, the public organization UAnimals reported the death of animals in this establishment.

Recall

In the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region, the prosecutor's office is investigating the fact of mass cruel treatment of animals. 51 dead animals were found and another 39 cats, which were kept in unsanitary conditions, were rescued.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Animals
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa