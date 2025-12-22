In Odesa, police launched a criminal investigation after the death of two kittens in a "cat cafe"

Police have launched a criminal investigation into the death of two kittens in an establishment in the center of Odesa, which positions itself as a cat therapy cafe. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region, writes UNN.

Law enforcement officers received information about the improper keeping of animals from appeals by public representatives and media.

During the inspection of the establishment, police, together with representatives of the Department of Ecology and Development of Recreational Zones of the Odesa City Council and a veterinarian, found that some of the animals were in a diseased state. Two kittens died - the report says.

Based on this fact, law enforcement officers opened a case under Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - cruel treatment of animals, which led to their death. The sanction of the article provides for up to three years of imprisonment.

Earlier, the public organization UAnimals reported the death of animals in this establishment.

In the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region, the prosecutor's office is investigating the fact of mass cruel treatment of animals. 51 dead animals were found and another 39 cats, which were kept in unsanitary conditions, were rescued.