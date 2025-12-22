New clashes between M23 and militia in one of the cities in Congo after promise of troop withdrawal

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
01:08 PM • 2266 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 4524 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 7820 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 11756 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 11997 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 11069 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 10740 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 7904 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
December 22, 07:25 AM • 15396 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 33177 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.5m/s
82%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhotoDecember 22, 04:50 AM • 34569 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 16985 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 19072 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding Trump09:41 AM • 14901 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 10171 views
Publications
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 10207 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 50694 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 72835 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 107044 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 144221 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Serhiy Leshchenko
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 19122 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 17033 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 29917 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 30877 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 42528 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Sukhoi Su-30
Sukhoi Su-27
Fox News

New clashes between M23 and militia in one of the cities in Congo after promise of troop withdrawal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Clashes erupted in the Democratic Republic of Congo between the M23 group and a pro-government militia near Uvira. This happened a few days after M23 promised to withdraw troops from the city, but its members reportedly remained in civilian clothes.

New clashes between M23 and militia in one of the cities in Congo after promise of troop withdrawal
screenshot / youtube.com/@aljazeeraenglish

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, clashes erupted on Monday near Uvira between the M23 group and pro-government militias, days after M23 pledged to withdraw troops from the city, AFP reports, citing local sources, writes UNN.

Details

The M23 militia, supported by Rwanda, captured the strategically important city near the Burundian border earlier this month, shortly after the Congolese and Rwandan governments signed a peace agreement in Washington, which US President Donald Trump called a "great miracle."

Fighting in Congo erupted hours after Trump-brokered "peace deal"05.12.25, 18:59 • 4171 view

However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has since accused Rwanda of violating the peace agreement signed with its neighbor on December 4, and has vowed unspecified "action" in response.

The leader of the M23 political wing, Corneille Nangaa, announced that the group would "unilaterally withdraw its forces from the city of Uvira at the request of American mediators."

However, according to local sources and security services, M23 members in civilian clothes remained in the city, the publication writes.

On Monday, a shootout occurred between M23 and a pro-Kinshasa militia called "Wazalendo," "the sounds of which were heard throughout Uvira," local civil society leader Mafikiri Mashimango told AFP.

According to a resident contacted by phone, people remained at home for safety, and activity in the city was "paralyzed."

According to residents, the clashes appeared to be concentrated in the surrounding hills and areas south and southwest of the city, including near the port of Kalundu on Lake Tanganyika.

In Mulonvi, southeast of Uvira, a bomb fell, "and bullets are whistling over our houses," a local resident said.

The armed forces of the DRC called the M23 group's promise of withdrawal a "media coup designed to deceive public opinion" and accused the group of redeploying to the hillsides above Uvira.

Trump signed peace between Congo and Rwanda for access to mineral resources in the African region – Media04.12.25, 21:23 • 4944 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Marco Rubio
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Rwanda
Democratic Republic of the Congo