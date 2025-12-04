Trump signed peace between Congo and Rwanda for access to mineral resources in the African region – Media

US President Donald Trump gathered the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to sign a peace agreement and economic pacts, although the implications of this move for the 30-year conflict ongoing in eastern DRC remain unclear. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

They spent a lot of time killing each other, and now they're going to spend a lot of time hugging, holding hands, and using the economic benefits of the United States of America – Trump said at the signing ceremony.

The agreement, known as the "Washington Accords," was signed on Thursday and was accompanied by separate economic pacts that Trump said would give the US access to the region's valuable minerals.

Controversial details

Despite the agreement, the situation on the ground has barely changed. Rwandan-backed M23 rebels continue to occupy and seize new towns in the mineral-rich territory of Eastern Congo.

Eastern Congo is a source of gold, tin, cobalt (the world's largest producer), and copper. The US, EU, and UN have previously accused both M23 and Rwanda of profiting from their illegal trade.

DRC President Félix Tshisekedi said he hoped for Rwanda's full adherence to the spirit of the agreement, while his spokesman previously accused Rwanda of "not wanting peace" but only access to resources. Rwandan President Paul Kagame, in response, denied the accusations, emphasizing: "If this agreement fails... the responsibility will lie not with President Trump, but with ourselves."

Trump, who has repeatedly stated that ending this conflict should earn him the Nobel Peace Prize, predicted "very immediate results." However, experts note that the agreement successfully brought the parties to the negotiating table but failed to address the underlying causes of the conflict.

