Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Trump signed peace between Congo and Rwanda for access to mineral resources in the African region – Media

Trump helped the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo sign a peace agreement and economic pacts. This will give the US access to the region's valuable minerals, although the implications for the 30-year conflict remain unclear.

Trump signed peace between Congo and Rwanda for access to mineral resources in the African region – Media

US President Donald Trump gathered the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to sign a peace agreement and economic pacts, although the implications of this move for the 30-year conflict ongoing in eastern DRC remain unclear. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

They spent a lot of time killing each other, and now they're going to spend a lot of time hugging, holding hands, and using the economic benefits of the United States of America 

– Trump said at the signing ceremony.

The agreement, known as the "Washington Accords," was signed on Thursday and was accompanied by separate economic pacts that Trump said would give the US access to the region's valuable minerals.

Controversial details

Despite the agreement, the situation on the ground has barely changed. Rwandan-backed M23 rebels continue to occupy and seize new towns in the mineral-rich territory of Eastern Congo.

Award for Trump? FIFA announced the creation of the Peace Prize05.11.25, 22:03 • 8728 views

Eastern Congo is a source of gold, tin, cobalt (the world's largest producer), and copper. The US, EU, and UN have previously accused both M23 and Rwanda of profiting from their illegal trade.

DRC President Félix Tshisekedi said he hoped for Rwanda's full adherence to the spirit of the agreement, while his spokesman previously accused Rwanda of "not wanting peace" but only access to resources. Rwandan President Paul Kagame, in response, denied the accusations, emphasizing: "If this agreement fails... the responsibility will lie not with President Trump, but with ourselves."

Saudi Prince intends to pressure Trump to end war in Sudan18.11.25, 16:21 • 2767 views

Trump, who has repeatedly stated that ending this conflict should earn him the Nobel Peace Prize, predicted "very immediate results." However, experts note that the agreement successfully brought the parties to the negotiating table but failed to address the underlying causes of the conflict.

Trump said he loves resolving wars and cares about saving lives, not the Nobel Prize17.10.25, 21:18 • 3847 views

Stepan Haftko

