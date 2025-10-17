Trump said he loves resolving wars and cares about saving lives, not the Nobel Prize

US President Donald Trump, during a conversation with journalists and during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that he sees himself as a mediator in peace processes and seeks to resolve military conflicts in the world. This is reported by UNN.

"I am a mediator president," Trump said, adding, "I love solving wars."

He emphasized that achieving peace is easier when the parties are willing to listen to each other.

I am mediating a difficult situation... It's much easier when people understand each other, when they come together, when they like each other. We don't necessarily have such a situation - Trump noted.

The politician also recalled his attempts to influence the settlement of international conflicts and the fact that he did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

This is number nine (the military conflict that Trump plans to end - ed.). Okay, this will be number nine for me. I solved eight, including the Middle East... I didn't get the Nobel Prize... so I don't care about all that. I just care about saving lives. But this will be number nine - the president concluded.

