Trump: Ukraine's strike deep into Russian territory will escalate the war

US President Donald Trump stated that strikes by Ukrainian forces deep inside Russian territory would mean an escalation of the conflict. The US President said this during a conversation with journalists before a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Details

During a meeting with journalists, Trump was asked if his administration would allow Kyiv to carry out such attacks deep into Russian territory. To this, Trump replied briefly: "We'll talk about that later."

The journalist drew the president's attention to the fact that transferring Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv could level the playing field, as Russia has been using similar missiles since 2022.

Trump called it a "fair question," while joking: "That's exactly what he told you to say," pointing to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that during the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and White House chief Donald Trump, journalists asked the American leader what would happen if Vladimir Putin refused to meet in Hungary, referring specifically to Zelenskyy's meeting with the Russian leader. Trump replied to journalists: "We'll see."