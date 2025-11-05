The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has announced the creation of the "FIFA Peace Award – Football Unites the World" award, which will be presented this December for exceptional and extraordinary steps towards peace. This is stated on the FIFA website, as reported by UNN.

Details

FIFA announced the establishment of the "FIFA Peace Award – Football Unites the World" to honor individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary steps towards peace and thereby united people around the world. - the statement reads.

It is noted that the award will be presented on behalf of all football fans worldwide. The award will be given to individuals who, through their unwavering dedication and special actions, have helped unite people around the world in the name of peace and therefore deserve special and unique recognition. This award will be presented annually, and the first award will be presented by FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Friday, December 5, 2025, during the final draw of the 2026 World Cup in Washington.

In an increasingly unstable and divided world, it is extremely important to recognize the outstanding contributions of those who work tirelessly to end conflicts and unite people in the spirit of peace. Football symbolizes peace, and on behalf of the entire global football community, the "FIFA Peace Award – Football Unites the World" will be a recognition of the immense efforts of those who unite people, giving hope to future generations. - said FIFA President Gianni Infantino

POLITICO suggests that FIFA may thus honor US President Donald Trump.

Infantino has forged a close relationship with US President Donald Trump, who has spent much of his second term in office trying to achieve peace in various conflicts around the world, as well as securing recognition that he believes is appropriate for his role as a peacemaker. Despite all his efforts, Trump did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize, which he openly lobbied for. The White House criticized the Nobel Committee for not awarding the prize to Trump last month, saying it "put politics above peace." - the publication writes.

Recall

It was previously reported that Donald Trump launched an unprecedented campaign to win the Nobel Peace Prize, pressuring both the Norwegian government and the Nobel Committee itself. The US President insists that he deserves the world's most prestigious award for attempts to end the war in Gaza, but experts in Oslo warn that such "aggressive lobbying" could backfire.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that US President Donald Trump wants to achieve a ceasefire. He added that if the American leader succeeds, Ukraine will nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

US President Donald Trump expressed his desire to take home the World Cup trophy, which FIFA President Gianni Infantino brought to the White House. Infantino also presented Trump with the first ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

US President Donald Trump stated that the original Club World Cup trophy, won by Chelsea, is kept in the Oval Office of the White House. Instead, the Londoners will receive a new trophy for their club museum.