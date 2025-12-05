Fighting in Congo erupted hours after Trump-brokered "peace deal"

Fierce fighting erupted in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo less than 24 hours after the presidents of Congo and Rwanda signed new agreements in Washington, brokered by President Donald Trump, aimed at ending a decade-long conflict in the mineral-rich region. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to stabilizing the country, which should pave the way for increased Western investment in the mining industry.

We will settle the war that has been going on for decades

– said Donald Trump after the meeting.

However, on the ground in South Kivu province, fighting resumed. The Rwandan-backed rebel group AFC/M23, which is not a party to the Washington agreement, said that forces loyal to the government were carrying out large-scale attacks that killed 23 people.

Lawrence Kanyuka, a spokesman for AFC/M23, wrote that "numerous homes were destroyed, and women and children tragically lost their lives" as a result of the bombings.

At the same time, a spokesman for the Congolese army confirmed to Reuters that clashes were taking place, accusing Rwandan forces of deliberately bombing cities.

The war continues on the ground and has no connection to the signing of the agreement that took place yesterday in Washington

– emphasized a high-ranking AFC/M23 official who wished to remain anonymous.

Analysts note that US diplomacy only paused the escalation but failed to resolve key issues, as neither side fulfilled its obligations from the June agreement.

