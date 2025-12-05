$42.180.02
Fighting in Congo erupted hours after Trump-brokered "peace deal"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Hours after Congo and Rwanda signed a "peace treaty" in Washington with Trump's mediation, fighting on the ground resumed with significant force, with both sides blaming each other.

Fighting in Congo erupted hours after Trump-brokered "peace deal"

Fierce fighting erupted in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo less than 24 hours after the presidents of Congo and Rwanda signed new agreements in Washington, brokered by President Donald Trump, aimed at ending a decade-long conflict in the mineral-rich region. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to stabilizing the country, which should pave the way for increased Western investment in the mining industry.

We will settle the war that has been going on for decades 

– said Donald Trump after the meeting.

However, on the ground in South Kivu province, fighting resumed. The Rwandan-backed rebel group AFC/M23, which is not a party to the Washington agreement, said that forces loyal to the government were carrying out large-scale attacks that killed 23 people.

Part. Congo and Rwanda leaders to hold talks in Washington to end war

Lawrence Kanyuka, a spokesman for AFC/M23, wrote that "numerous homes were destroyed, and women and children tragically lost their lives" as a result of the bombings.

At the same time, a spokesman for the Congolese army confirmed to Reuters that clashes were taking place, accusing Rwandan forces of deliberately bombing cities.

The war continues on the ground and has no connection to the signing of the agreement that took place yesterday in Washington 

– emphasized a high-ranking AFC/M23 official who wished to remain anonymous.

Analysts note that US diplomacy only paused the escalation but failed to resolve key issues, as neither side fulfilled its obligations from the June agreement.

Part. Trump signed peace between Congo and Rwanda for access to mineral resources in the African region – Media

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Rwanda
Democratic Republic of the Congo